A member of House of Representatives from Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to release the results of 192,089 candidates withheld over alleged examination malpractice.

The WAEC Head of National Office, Amos Dangut, on Monday announced that the exam body withheld results of 192,089 candidates, representing 9.75 per cent of the total number of candidates who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Mr Dangut explained that the results were withheld in connection with various reported cases of malpractice.

But Mr Ogah, who represents Ikwo-Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, expressed anger over the development.

The lawmaker described the action as unfair and a deliberate attempt to frustrate Nigerian students.

He vowed that if WAEC fails to release the results within the seven days period, he would take legal action against it.

“It is very unfortunate that after candidates wrote both WAEC and JAMB examinations in preparation for university admission, WAEC would withhold their results on flimsy excuses.

“This act is capable of denying many young Nigerians the opportunity to gain admission into higher institutions,” he said.

“WAEC should release the withheld results within seven days or face legal action for abuse of office.”

Mr Ogah questioned the rationale behind the withholding of the results when WAEC officials, including supervisors and external examiners, were on ground to monitor the conduct of the examinations.

“WAEC has supervisors, examiners, and external monitors overseeing the examinations. If there was any malpractice, it should have been addressed immediately, not after the exams when students are already applying for university admission,” he said.

He argued that such actions are not allowed in other West African countries such as Ghana and accused the examination body of sabotaging the future of Nigerian youths.

“If there was malpractice, the affected papers should have been canceled on the spot, not after the fact, when it becomes too late for the candidates,” he maintained.