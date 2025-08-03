Former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Peter Obi, has reaffirmed his vow to serve only one four-year term if elected President of Nigeria, describing the promise as “sacrosanct” and anchored on his vision of impactful, accountable leadership.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday, Peter Obi dismissed scepticism surrounding his one-term pledge, insisting that transformative leadership does not require prolonged occupation of office, but rather focus, integrity, and the political will to deliver real change.

Referencing leaders such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela, Peter Obi said history had proven that greatness in leadership is not measured by the length of time in power, but by the quality and purpose of service rendered.

“Longevity in office is not a mark of success; rather, it is purposeful, accountable service — however brief — that defines true statesmanship,” Peter Obi wrote. “My vow to serve only one term of four years if elected President is sacrosanct.”

Acknowledging the public’s cynicism towards political promises, Mr Obi said he understands why some Nigerians doubt him, citing recent comments that mocked his one-term vow. One individual reportedly said that even a shrine oath wouldn’t make the public believe him, while another suggested that any politician making such a vow needs psychiatric evaluation.

“I understand the basis of their scepticism. They are judging me by their own standards — where political promises are made to be broken,” Peter Obi said. “But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth.”

Recounting his track record as governor of Anambra State, Mr Obi listed various campaign promises he made and fulfilled — including improving education, expanding healthcare access, constructing rural roads, and managing public finances prudently — as evidence of his commitment to integrity in governance.

“If making such a promise qualifies me for psychiatric evaluation,” Mr Obi said, “then we may as well question the mental fitness of those who framed our Constitution, which clearly stipulates a four-year renewable tenure.”

The former governor said he believes 48 months is enough for any focused and prepared leader to initiate and drive transformative reforms. If elected, he pledged to focus his one term on:

– Sanitising the country’s governance system

– Addressing insecurity through accountable use of national resources

– Prioritising education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation

– Empowering small businesses as growth engines

– Fighting corruption with unflinching resolve

– Driving Nigeria’s transition from a consumption-based economy to a production-driven one, with agriculture, manufacturing, and technology at its core.

“These are not utopian dreams. They are realistic, actionable goals that are achievable within four years,” he said.

Peter Obi ended his statement by reaffirming his belief in a reformed and prosperous Nigeria: “A new Nigeria is POssible.”

BELOW IS THE FULL TEXT OF THE STATEMENT BY PETER OBI

My One-Term, Four-Year Vow Is Sacrosanct

One of the greatest American Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures as a model of principled leadership. Another iconic figure, John F. Kennedy, did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and ideals continue to inspire generations. In Africa, Nelson Mandela, revered globally as a symbol of justice and reconciliation, chose to serve only one term as President of South Africa, despite immense public pressure to stay longer. His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self. Indeed, history shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it. Longevity in office is not a mark of success; rather, it is purposeful, accountable service – however brief – that defines true statesmanship.

It is within this context that I reiterate my vow: I will serve only one term of four years if elected President. And that vow is sacrosanct.

I am fully aware that the decay in our society has made trust one of the scarcest and most sceptically viewed commodities. Many Nigerians, understandably, no longer take politicians at their word. But even in this climate of cynicism, there are still a few whose actions have matched their words – whose integrity is built on verifiable precedent.

Recently, I became aware of two statements aimed, albeit indirectly, at my vow to serve only a single four-year term. One person remarked that even if I swore by a shrine, I still wouldn’t be believed. Another suggested that anyone talking about doing only one term should undergo psychiatric evaluation.

I understand the basis of their scepticism. They are judging me by their own standards – where political promises are made to be broken. But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth. I have a verifiable track record that speaks louder than speculation.

In my political life, my word is my bond. When I entered politics in Anambra State, I made clear and measurable promises to the people: to improve education and healthcare, to open up rural areas through road construction, and to manage public funds with prudence. I fulfilled each of those promises without deviation. I did not swear by a shrine, nor have I been certified mentally unstable as a result of honouring my word.

My vow to serve only one term of four years is a solemn commitment, rooted in my conviction that purposeful, transparent leadership does not require an eternity.

If making such a promise qualifies me for psychiatric evaluation, then we may as well question the mental fitness of those who framed our Constitution, which clearly stipulates a four-year renewable tenure.

I maintain without equivocation: if elected, I will not spend a day longer than four years in office. In fact, I believe that service should be impactful, not eternal.

We must rebuild trust in our country. I have dedicated my public life to demonstrating that leadership with integrity is not a myth. I have done it before, and I do not intend to betray that trust under any circumstances.

Forty-eight months is enough for any leader who is focused and prepared to make a meaningful difference. In that time, I intend not merely to make an impression, but to deliver on concrete promises to: sanitise our governance system; tackle insecurity through effective and accountable use of national resources; prioritise education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation; catalyse small businesses as engines of growth ; and combat corruption with unflinching resolve.

Above all, I will dedicate myself to transforming Nigeria from a consuming nation into a productive one, where agriculture, technology, and manufacturing replace rent-seeking and waste as our national anchors.

These are not utopian dreams. They are realistic, actionable goals that are achievable within four years.

A new Nigeria is POssible.

– PO