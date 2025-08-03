The police in Ondo State have arrested an 87-year-old man, identified as Chief Kogbona, for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to suspected armed robbers.

His arrest followed the earlier apprehension of suspects linked to the murder of Nwike Sabbat, male, aged 25, on 29 July in Ondo town.

Mr Sabbat was not only murdered, but the robbers also took away his motorcycle.

According to a statement by the police Spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, actionable intelligence and sustained investigation by operatives of Yaba Division, one Adeife Adewumi (male), a native of Idanre but resident in Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State was apprehended, after the deceased’s stolen motorcycle was found in his possession.

He said a discreet and coordinated follow-up operation led by the Commander, Tactical Intelligence Response Squad (TIRS), further exposed a wider criminal network.

During interrogation, Mr Adewumi revealed information implicating his accomplices who were still at large within Ondo State.

“Acting on this lead, at about 0200hrs today, an intelligence-led team proceeded to Ilaramokin in Ifedore LGA, where two additional suspects, namely Johnson Mathew (male), 24 years old, from Osogbo, Osun State, and Disu Sunday (male), of Ekiti origin, were arrested at their hideout,” Mr Ayanlade said.

“Both suspects, who currently reside in Ilaramokin, confessed to being part of the gang responsible for the robbery and murder of the victim. Their confessions corroborated earlier statements made by the first suspect.

“Upon arrest, the following items were recovered from the suspects:

• Two (2) cut-to-size locally made guns (barrels)

• One (1) live cartridge

• One (1) expended cartridge

“Subsequently, at about 1000hrs, further investigation led to the arrest of one Chief Kogbona (male), 87 years old, of Odole Street, Ododo, Idanre, who has been identified as the illegal supplier of arms and ammunition to the gang. A search conducted at his residence resulted in the recovery of ten (10) live cartridges.”

The police image maker added that all suspects are currently in custody, while the exhibits have been securely documented as evidence.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Lawal Adebowale, psc(+), mnips, commends the swift action and synergy displayed by the officers involved in this operation. He reiterates the command’s unwavering commitment to the vision of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, which emphasises people-centred policing, intelligence-led operations, and the uncompromising pursuit of justice.

“We urge members of the public to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely and credible information that can aid in crime prevention and resolution.

“The Ondo State Police Command remains steadfast in its duty to protect lives and property and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a safe and secure society for all.”

Police arrest immigrants

Meanwhile, the police command has also arrested 10 illegal immigrants who smuggled themselves and one other individual into Nigeria from the Republic of Benin and Congo.

It said the illegal immigrants conspired to unlawfully bring one Nzaou Yelica Christ-Olse, a 29-year-old Congolese man, into the country without his consent.

According to the police, the victim was reportedly deceived under the pretence of being assisted to start an online business, but was later abandoned by the group upon arrival in Nigeria.

It was also revealed that some of the individuals possessed expired international passports. In contrast, others had no valid travel documents at all, constituting a clear violation of Nigeria’s immigration and anti-trafficking laws.

The police said the case has been transferred to the Nigeria Immigration Service and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.