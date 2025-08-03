The late Nigerian football icon Peter Rufai will be laid to rest on Friday, 22 August, as his family finalises burial plans for the former Super Eagles goalkeeper, widely admired for his service to Nigerian football.

As preparations are underway, the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), in a press statement, has called on the Lagos State Government, the National Sports Commission, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to honour Rufai with a send-off worthy of a national hero.

Rufai, fondly known as “Dodo Mayana,” passed away last month (3 July), sending shockwaves through the football community.

A widely respected figure, Rufai was Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper during the country’s golden football years in the 1990s.

He played a key role in Nigeria’s triumph at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and featured prominently in two FIFA World Cup tournaments — USA ’94 and France ’98.

In a statement issued after a condolence visit to the Rufai family home in Amuwo Odofin Estate, Lagos, PFAN described the late shot-stopper as a “patriotic, dedicated, and totally committed servant” of the nation, and urged authorities to give him a carnival-like farewell.

“Peter Rufai served Nigeria with passion and pride. He deserves a state honour and a befitting farewell from the people he represented so well on the world stage,” PFAN stated.

The condolence visit on 30 July was led by Tajudeen Ajide and included notable ex-internationals such as Clement Temile, Taju Disu, and Princewill Gbogbodu.

During the visit, Mr Ajide assured the family of ongoing support, stating that the association is already in contact with relevant authorities to ensure the late goalkeeper’s legacy is properly celebrated.

Dele Rufai, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed deep appreciation for the visit, describing it as “timely and deeply comforting.”

As part of the funeral programme, PFAN is working with the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Lagos State Football Association to organise a Valedictory Football Match on 22 August.

The match is expected to be held at Teslim Balogun Stadium or Onikan Stadium and will feature all registered football clubs and academies in Lagos State, all kitted in their official colours.

Various divisions of the All Stars International Football Clubs will also participate in the tribute game.

Rufai’s journey in football began at Lagos-based Stationery Stores, and he quickly rose to national prominence.

Beyond his time with the Super Eagles, he had a successful club career in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, becoming one of Nigeria’s earliest goalkeeping exports to Europe.

In retirement, Rufai dedicated his time to youth development and football advocacy.

He mentored aspiring goalkeepers and occasionally worked with national youth teams.

His charisma, discipline, and enduring love for Nigerian football made him a beloved figure both on and off the pitch.

As the country prepares to bid him farewell, PFAN is calling on Nigerians to come together in honour of a man whose gloves protected not just the goalposts, but also the pride of a football-loving nation.

More details regarding the burial arrangements and the tribute match are expected in the coming days.