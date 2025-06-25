The Nigerian Army has confirmed that bandits ambushed its military base in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State on Tuesday.

The army stated this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying scores of bandits were “eliminated” by land and air component forces.

It noted that a similar attack was carried out in neighbouring Kaduna State.

“On 24 June 2025, forward operating bases in the general areas of Kwanar Dutse Mairiga and Boka Niger State, and Aungwan Turai Chikun LGA in Kaduna State, were attacked by bandits in a 3 pronged attack,” it posted.

“In response, land and air component troops launched several counter-attacks that eliminated scores of bandits in the encounters.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the bandits attacked the military base around Kwanar Dutse, killing 20 soldiers and injuring others.

Although the army did not state its casualty figures, it said four officers were injured and hospitalised.

“Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles while four wounded in action troops are currently receiving treatment for their gunshot wounds,” it said.

When contacted, the army spokesperson, Onyechi Anele, said she would get back to our reporter.

At press time, the Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Abdullahi Garba, had not responded to an inquiry about the incident.

The attack came a few hours after bandits killed about 15 residents of Tofa village in Magami district of the Gusau Local Government Area in Zamfara.

That same day, a similar gunfight between notorious bandit Bello Turji’s gang and security forces claimed at least 100 lives near Cida village in Shinkafi LGA of Sokoto State.

The army is yet to issue a statement about the incident in Zamfara and Sokoto.

Armed groups in Niger State do not usually claim responsibility for attacks they carry out, but our reporter understands that the area where the incident happened is partly controlled by the bandit group of Dogo Gide and the remnants of late Ali Kawaje’s gang.

Like in other terror-ravaged states, Niger suffers incessant attacks from armed groups, including the Mallam Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction.

These groups target civilians, military personnel and local miners. They also engage in cattle rustling, kidnapping for ransom and violence against women.

