The National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced a revised timeline for the much-anticipated National Sports Federation (NSF) elections, now scheduled for the first week of October in Abuja.

This adjustment comes after a protracted high-level meeting at the NSC headquarters on Tuesday, where it was resolved that zonal elections; originally bundled within the earlier September schedule, will now take place at the end of September across the designated zones.

These will serve as preliminaries to determine representatives for the general elections in the Federal Capital.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the NSC reiterated that all electoral processes will be conducted solely by the Commission, without the involvement of external facilitators.

The move underscores the Commission’s commitment to maintain control and transparency throughout the process.

This revised timeline effectively replaces the earlier framework that had slated the 2025 NSF Board Elections from 1 – 15 September at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Two-stage process for credibility

Under the new structure, the elections will follow a two-tier format; zonal elections first, followed by national elections in Abuja.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) will serve as an independent observer, ensuring the integrity of the elections in line with global standards.

The NSC emphasised that this electoral process is being carefully designed to promote transparency, accountability, and strong governance structures within Nigeria’s 38 sports federations.

The comprehensive electoral framework outlines clear guidelines for board composition, eligibility criteria, voting protocols, dispute resolution, appeals mechanisms, and board inauguration procedures.

Strict standards for candidates

Only candidates who meet stringent criteria for credibility, experience, and commitment to Nigerian sports development will be allowed to contest.

The NSC has also mandated strict adherence to all outlined procedures and timelines by every participating federation and stakeholder.

Those concerned have been advised to begin preparations in accordance with the revised schedule and guidelines to ensure a smooth and transparent election process that reflects the aspirations of Nigeria’s dynamic sports community.