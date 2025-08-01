President Bola Tinubu has directed the transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGoF) from the Ministry of Works to the Presidency.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced this after Thursday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the president.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the directive aims to streamline geospatial data management and ensure more direct oversight of national mapping and land administration priorities.

Although the minister did not provide detailed reasons for the reassignment, the move aligns with the administration’s reform agenda and growing reliance on geospatial intelligence for planning, infrastructure development, and security mapping.

The OSGoF is the country’s official mapping agency, responsible for providing geospatial information, data, and services.

(NAN)