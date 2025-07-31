President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with Abdulmumin Jibrin, a close political ally of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting comes amid growing speculation over a possible defection by Mr Kwankwaso and his supporters to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It also follows series of recent criticisms of the Tinubu administration by the 2023 NNPP presidential candidate.

Mr Jibrin, who represents the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, is known for his longstanding relationships with Messrs Tinubu and Kwankwaso.

After the meeting, the lawmaker told journalists that their discussions focused on pressing national matters.

“I do not think it is time for that conversation. But everything is open, and everything is a possibility. The most important thing is the stability of the country, the unity of the country, and I believe that when we get to the bridge, we’ll cross it,” he said, when asked whether he was planning to return to the APC.

He also addressed the optics of his visit to the State House at a time of heightened political speculation.

“The president is a first-class politician. Of course, the national leader of the NNPP is also a thoroughbred politician, and I believe that both of them are committed to the peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria. So irrespective of the comments that were made, I do not think that it should be a source of concern that I’m seen in the Villa during this period,” Mr Jibrin stated.

Speaking further, he said criticisms of government performance are part of democratic engagement.

“Well, every leader does his best, and it depends on how you want to rate him. You can decide to see the cup half full, or you look at the cup half empty. But I also believe that everyone is entitled to his opinion, and it can always just contribute to deepening the discourse—sometimes it might turn out to be a blessing in disguise,” he added.

However, this development is likely to fuel further speculation about a potential political realignment between Messrs Kwankwaso and Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resignation of the former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, in June also induced speculations that the two prominent politicians may work together.

Mr Ganduje served as deputy to Mr Kwankwaso when the latter was Kano governor. He (Ganduje) succeeded him (Kwankwaso) as governor before both fell out.