The stage is set for another chapter in the growing rivalry between Nigeria’s D’Tigress and the Lionesses of Cameroon.

Both sides face off today, Thursday, for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship ongoing in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The match, scheduled for 10:00 PM Nigerian time at the Palais des Sports de Treichville, promises to be one of the highlights of the tournament’s quarterfinal round.

Nigeria, the reigning champions, topped Group B and earned a direct passage to the last eight.

Their next opponents, Cameroon, booked their spot on Wednesday night after a convincing 85–64 win over Angola in the qualification round.

With that result, the Cameroonians extended their run in the tournament and simultaneously highlighted Angola’s continued struggles in women’s basketball on the continent.

For Nigeria, the quarterfinal clash comes after a two-day break, offering the team ample time to recover and prepare.

D’Tigress are chasing a record-extending fifth consecutive AfroBasket title, having won the tournament in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

They have looked composed so far in this year’s campaign, blending experience and youth under the leadership of head coach Rena Wakama — who made history two years ago as the first woman to coach a team to the AfroBasket title.

Coach Wakama will welcome back veteran guard Sarah Ogoke, who missed the team’s first two group matches.

Ogoke’s return adds experience and leadership to a side already boasting seasoned names like Promise Amukamara, Amy Okonkwo, and Ezinne Kalu.

The 35-year old has featured in each of Nigeria’s last four championship runs and is expected to play a key role as the team enters the knockout stage.

“This is the business end of the tournament and as a team we know what is at stake and we are following through our set goals with each game”.

“Afrobasket is getting tougher and it shows the improving standard of the women’s game on the continent and today’s game against Cameroon will be no difference”, Coach Wakama said in a press statement issued by the National Sports Commission

Cameroon, known for their physical style and disciplined defense, will be hoping to pull off an upset. While Nigeria holds the historical advantage in recent meetings, including a dominant win in the 2023 edition, the Lionesses have shown enough resilience in this tournament to be considered dangerous.

Thursday’s action in Abidjan will see all four quarterfinal games decided. Uganda take on impressive debutants South Sudan, who shocked Egypt to reach the last eight.

Mali will battle Mozambique, while hosts Côte d’Ivoire face off against another powerhouse Senegal in what is expected to be a tightly contested West African derby.