The Federal Government of Nigeria and Egyptian government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the existing cooperation in the aviation sector in Africa.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this while signing MoU with the Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, in Abuja.

Mr Keyamo said the collaboration was to deepen aviation cooperation between the two countries.

According to him, the MoU reflects the mutual commitment of both nations to expand bilateral ties through aviation as a key driver of commerce, tourism, and diplomacy.

“The signing of the MoU is a historic milestone, signaling a new chapter of collaboration and shared prosperity between Nigeria and Egypt, which reflects mutual commitment of both nations to expand bilateral ties through aviation.

“This MoU is a follow up of a meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, by delegates of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

“The MoU culminated in a review of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the two countries in line with the new Africa Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) BASA template for African countries,“ he said.

Mr Keyamo expressed optimism that the partnership would unlock new opportunities in technical cooperation, route expansion, and joint investment in civil aviation infrastructure across the continent.

According to Mr Kayamo, the agreement is a strategic move towards regional integration, enhanced service delivery, and greater connectivity in Africa.

Responding, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, expressed readiness of his country to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria in all sectors.

He said the two nations represented key pillars of stability and progress in Africa.

“Egypt Air’s current operations with over 600 flights annually to Lagos and Kano. We want to increase the frequency in response to high demand from travellers between both countries.

Speaking, Ibrahim Kana, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, described the visit as a reflection of the enduring friendship and deepening ties between both countries.

According to him, there are vast opportunities in the areas of aviation, infrastructure, and agriculture regarding strong commercial ties and mutual benefits for both nations.

(NAN)

