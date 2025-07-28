More than 100 members of the Katsina Community Watch Corps, over 30 police officers, and several soldiers have been killed in the ongoing fight against banditry in the last two years in Katsina State.

Nasiru Mu’azu, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, disclosed this in a press release issued on Sunday.

The state government established the Katsina Community Watch Corps on 10 October 2023 to support conventional security efforts in difficult terrain.

However, despite the challenges, Mr Muazu said the state has made significant progress since Governor Dikko Radda took office in 2023.

He said 24 local government areas were affected by banditry when Mr Radda assumed office. “Today, with focused strategies and enhanced collaboration with security agencies, notable improvement has been achieved across many parts of the state,” he added.

According to the commissioner, 11 LGAs are now “fully stabilised” and largely attack-free. The areas include Jibia, Batsari, Danmusa, Katsina, Batagarawa, Charanchi, Bindawa, Ingawa, Kafur, Danja, and Kusada.

Mr Mu’azu also stated that nine other areas – Malumfashi, Kurfi, Dutsinma, Kankia, Musawa, Bakori, Funtua, Sabuwa, and Dandume – have seen “improved” security, with only “a few remote pockets of insecurity.”

However, he noted that four local government areas – Faskari, Kankara, Safana, and Matazu – are still “experiencing attacks.”.

The commissioner condemned “deliberate attempts by some individuals to create panic and incite fear” through false social media narratives, which he said undermine the sacrifices of security forces and community morale.

He said Governor Radda remained committed to security.

“Even during his recent accident and recovery period, he never stopped engaging with key stakeholders, receiving daily security briefings from senior officers, including the Brigade Commander, Commissioner of Police, Director DSS, the Commissioner for Internal Security, Air Force Commander and other key stakeholders,” Mr Mua’zu noted.

The commissioner said the anti-banditry war is complex, with many attacks occurring deep within forests. This necessitates coordinated responses and local intelligence, which the Community Watch Corps assists with.

READ ALSO: Katsina governor pays tribute to late Emir of Gusau

The commissioner said the government was “spending heavily to ensure security forces are well-equipped and motivated” and providing support to victims, rescued persons, and the families of fallen heroes.

The Katsina State Government urged residents to remain calm, avoid unverified stories, and report suspicious activities via a dedicated emergency line.

It also called on citizens, religious leaders, and community elders to continue offering prayers and support, stressing that unity is crucial in overcoming the state’s security challenges.