Ministers and top government officials in the Bola Tinubu administration will appear this week before stakeholders from Nigeria’s 19 northern states to give accounts of the government’s performance over the past two years.

The forum, organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SAMBF), is scheduled for 29 and 30 July in Kaduna. It will assess how well President Tinubu’s administration has delivered on the electoral promises made during his 2023 campaign, especially those targeted at the northern region.

According to the organisers, the event is a direct follow-up to pre-election engagements held in 2022, during which leading presidential candidates, including then-candidate Tinubu, unveiled their manifestos and made public commitments to advancing development in the North.

“With President Tinubu now two years into his administration, this follow-up session aims to evaluate progress on those promises, deepen government-citizen engagement, and promote a clearer understanding of the administration’s policies and programmes,” said Abubakar Umar, Director-General of the SAMBF.

The foundation explained that the forum is designed to enable constructive dialogue between federal officials and citizens, address public concerns, dispel misinformation, and strengthen democratic accountability.

“It is meant to bridge the gap between policy implementation and public perception,” the Foundation said. “We believe that open and honest discourse is critical to ensuring that governance remains responsive, inclusive, and accountable to the people.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the federal government is treating the event with utmost importance, especially amid persistent claims by some northern politicians that the Tinubu administration has marginalised the region in federal appointments and infrastructure development.

One of the latest voices in this regard is Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano State governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who recently accused the Tinubu administration of deliberately sidelining the North in key national projects and political appointments.

The federal government swiftly responded through the Minister of Works, David Umahi, who described Mr Kwankwaso’s remarks as “false and inflammatory.” Mr Umahi insisted President Tinubu is committed to equitable development across all regions and highlighted major road and infrastructure projects implemented in the North.

Government sources say the two-day gathering in Kaduna will feature presentations from key officials on issues such as defence and national security, economic management, agriculture and food security, and infrastructure and social services.

“The government will use the opportunity to show clearly that it cares deeply for the North and has done a great deal for the region,” said Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity.

“Many people will realise that the claims made by some opposition politicians are false, mischievous, misleading, and divisive. The North has no better friend than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Mr Abdulaziz noted that the Kaduna forum aligns with the federal government’s commitment to ongoing citizen engagement as part of its broader accountability agenda.

SAMBF’s Mr Umar also emphasised that such dialogues are essential to fostering unity, sustaining public trust, and encouraging informed participation in governance.

The event is expected to draw many participants, including top federal officials, politicians across party lines, academics, business leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society representatives.