The African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 7 Headquarters in Abuja, to abduct whistleblower Yisa Usman from his residence on 16 July.

A statement by AFRICMIL’s coordinator, Chido Onumah, and dated 21 July, described the police action as “shocking,” especially given that Mr Usman is currently involved in multiple lawsuits over his dismissal and prosecution by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The statement said Mr Usman, a former deputy director at JAMB, was sacked after exposing alleged procurement fraud and administrative malpractices within the agency.

Mr Onumah stated that the former deputy director has reportedly faced a string of reprisals including termination of his appointment, criminal charges, and threats to his life.

“Last week, a team of officers from the CID Zone 7 visited Usman’s house under the pretext of executing an invitation said to have been directed by the Inspector-General of Police.

“At the time of the visit, Usman was not in Abuja. He was never served with a warrant of arrest, nor was one shown to him. Attempts to obtain details of the issuing court were reportedly rebuffed by the officers involved,” he explained.

AFRICMIL said the development was particularly worrisome in light of pending court proceedings linked to Mr Usman’s whistleblowing activities. These include a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed in 2024 against the Zone 7 Police Command at the Federal High Court; a defamation case initiated by Zone 7 on behalf of a policewoman reportedly attached to JAMB; and an unlawful dismissal suit filed by Mr Usman at the National Industrial Court.

The organisation said it was not attempting to interfere with any judicial process but insisted that the reported attempt to arrest Mr Usman without legal justification “raises serious questions” about the actions of the officers involved.

AFRICMIL called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission, the National Human Rights Commission, and other oversight agencies to investigate the incident and ensure Mr Usman’s safety.

Whistleblower recounts harassment

Details from the ongoing proceedings at the National Industrial Court in Abuja revealed Mr Usman’s testimony on how he became a target for reprisal after raising the alarm over alleged corruption in JAMB.

Testifying before a judge, Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae, Mr Usman, the sole witness in the suit marked NICN/ABJ/266/2023, said he had written several petitions to agencies including the EFCC, ICPC, the State Security Service (SSS), the National Assembly, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, alleging procurement irregularities and administrative abuse under the leadership of JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede.

He admitted that his response to a disciplinary query included a strong rejection of the committee constituted to investigate him, citing bias and lack of fair hearing.

He said the committee included directors who had allegedly benefited from corrupt practices he had exposed.

In an email admitted as evidence, Mr Usman stated: “This new development only renews my determination to continue with my quest for justice.” He added that he had previously reported threats to his life to the DSS and the Inspector-General of Police.

JAMB responds

Under cross-examination by JAMB’s lawyer, A.A. Owonikoko, Mr Usman acknowledged that he had received queries and an invitation to appear before a disciplinary committee prior to his dismissal.

He also confirmed submitting a formal reply both in writing and by email to JAMB’s directors.

The defence presented a dismissal letter stating that Mr Usman refused to appear before the committee, an assertion Usman denied.

He argued that his letter did not amount to a refusal to attend, but a protest against the composition of the panel.

Mr Owonikoko referenced a five-count criminal charge filed against Mr Usman on 30 March 2023, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, suggesting the charges were based on investigations into his conduct.

Mr Usman countered that the charges were not related to any corruption probe he initiated but were instead part of retaliatory efforts to silence him.

Mr Usman prayed for, among others, that his dismissal be nullified, he be reinstated to his former position with N150 million damages paid to him, arguing it was unlawful and violated JAMB’s internal disciplinary procedures as well as his constitutional right to fair hearing.

Other cases of whistleblower harassment

Mr Usman’s case is not isolated. In 2024, the Nigeria Police confirmed the arrest of Bristol Isaac Tamunobiefiri, popularly known as PIDOMNIGERIA, a whistleblower and investigative journalist known for publishing leaked documents exposing corruption.

Mr Tamunobiefiri went missing days before a planned #EndBadGovernance protest he helped publicise on social media. His disappearance drew concern from civil society groups and prominent figures, including former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.

Police later confirmed he was arrested by operatives from the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) in a hotel room in Port Harcourt.

The Force accused him of leaking classified documents and committing cyber-related offences.

AFRICMIL warned that such incidents reflect a growing pattern of retaliation against whistleblowers in Nigeria, despite public promises of protection.

“What we are witnessing is a deliberate campaign to silence whistleblowers through intimidation, arrests, and legal harassment,” the group said. “This must stop.”