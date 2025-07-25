Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has commiserated with the people of the state over the death of the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello. The first class traditional ruler passed on in the early hours of today at the age of 71 in an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness.

Governor Lawal described the Emir’s death as a personal loss, noting that he was a supportive royal father and a capable leader who dedicated himself to making Zamfara State better.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our father, His Royal Highness, Dr Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau.

“I expressed my heartfelt condolences to the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, immediate and extended families of the late Emir, Gusau emirate, as well as the entire people of Zamfara State.

“His Highness’s passing is a huge loss for the people of Zamfara State, as well as for the North and Nigeria as a whole.

“The late royal father dedicated 10 years of serving the people after becoming the 15th Emir of Gusau on 16 March 2015. He led with commitment, dedication, and a strong sense of faith.

“The late Emir was an accomplished civil servant who rose to the highest position of Permanent Secretary during his service in old Sokoto and Zamfara states.

“I have lost a confidant and a father whose wisdom guides me and other state leaders. May the Almighty Allah (T) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah.”

The late Emir (Sarkin Katsinan Gusau), was appointed to the exalted stool by then Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari on 16th March 2015.

He succeeded his brother, Muhammad Kabiru Danbaba, who similarly passed away at a private hospital in Abuja on 5th March, 2015.