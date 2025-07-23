The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised concerns over the worsening hunger and health situation in Gaza, warning that starvation and malnutrition-related deaths are increasing.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, the WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said Gaza’s 2.1 million residents are now facing a new killer in addition to ongoing conflicts.

“The 2.1 million people trapped in the war zone that is Gaza, are facing yet another killer on top of bombs and bullets: starvation,” Mr Ghebreyesus said.

“We are now witnessing a deadly surge in malnutrition-related deaths.”

He noted that since 17 July, facilities offering treatment for severe acute malnutrition have run out of supplies.

In 2025 alone, the organisation has documented 21 deaths of children under five caused by malnutrition.

According to him, global acute malnutrition now exceeds 10 per cent, while over 20 per cent of screened pregnant and breastfeeding women are malnourished, often severely.

“The hunger crisis is being accelerated by the collapse of aid pipelines and restrictions on access,” he said.

Mr Ghebreyesus noted that 95 per cent of households in Gaza face severe water shortages, with daily access far below the minimum needed for drinking, cooking, and hygiene.

Collapse of aid delivery

Mr Ghebreyesus said Gaza had no food deliveries for nearly 80 days, from early March to mid-May, due to a total blockade on humanitarian and commercial access.

Although food deliveries have resumed intermittently, they remain inadequate for the population.

“Parents tell us their children cry themselves to sleep from hunger. Food distribution sites have become places of violence,” he said.

He added that between 27 May and 21 July, local health authorities reported that 1,026 people were killed while attempting to access food at distribution points. Nearly 90 per cent of the land in Gaza is now under evacuation orders or within militarised zones.

The WHO chief also warned that Gaza’s health system is in collapse, with many hospitals no longer functioning due to repeated attacks and critical shortages.

“Hospitals, which are supposed to be safe havens, have regularly been attacked, and many are no longer functioning. Even those that are functioning are only operating at minimal capacity due to repeated attacks, shortages of fuel and medical supplies, and constrained access,” he said.

Attack on WHO personnel

Mr Ghebreyesus revealed that on Monday, WHO personnel came under fire in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, where the organisation’s staff residence was also attacked.

“Israeli military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot amid active conflict. Male personnel and family members were handcuffed, stripped, and interrogated.

“One colleague remains in detention. We call for his immediate release. 32 people, including women and children, were evacuated to a WHO office bordering the conflict zone.

“Our main warehouse containing vital medicines and supplies was also severely damaged,” Mr Ghebreyesus said.

Compromised operations and call for protection

He warned that the organisation’s presence and operations in Gaza have been compromised, threatening efforts to support the remaining health infrastructure.

“As the UN’s lead health agency, WHO’s operational presence in Gaza is further compromised, crippling efforts to sustain a collapsing health system and pushing survival further out of reach for more than two million people,” he said.

Despite this, he said the WHO and other UN agencies remain committed to staying in Gaza. He urged protection for UN personnel, health workers, and civilians.

He said the WHO calls for the active protection of UN personnel and facilities, civilians, and health care, for the unimpeded flow of aid.

“Once again, we call for the unconditional release of the hostages,” he said.

Situation in Syria

Mr Ghebreyesus also expressed concern about the situation in Syria, particularly in As-Sweida, where humanitarian access remains limited.

He noted that the main hospital is overwhelmed, facing critical shortages of staff, electricity, and supplies.

“We are following events closely and are working to verify reports of attacks on health care, including attacks on health workers, patients, ambulances, and health facilities.

“Health care must never be a target. Health should always be protected, and safe, sustained humanitarian access in Gaza, Syria, and all humanitarian situations is critical,” he said.