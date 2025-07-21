The Senate has for the umpteenth time said that there was no subsisting court order mandating it to recall the Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, before the expiration of her suspension.

Yemi Adaramodu, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Adaramodu said the clarification became necessary following circulating claims by the suspended senator that she intends to resume at the Senate on Tuesday.

He said the suspended senator hinged her resolve to resume based on the misinterpretation of recent judgment delivered by Binta Nyako, a judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr Adaramodu said the Senate had, through his office, issued two public statements following the judgment and the subsequent release of the Certified True Copy of the enrolled order.

He said the Senate, in both statements, made it unequivocally clear that the judgement did not contain any positive or mandatory order directing the upper chamber to recall Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan prior to the end of her suspension.

He said the court, rather, gave a non-binding advisory urging the Senate to consider amending its Standing Orders and reviewing the suspension, which it opined might be excessive.

The spokesperson said the court, however, explicitly held that the Senate did not breach any law or constitutional provision in imposing the disciplinary measure based on the senator’s misconduct during plenary.

“Furthermore, the court found Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt of court and imposed penalties, including a fine of N5 million payable to the federal government, and a mandatory apology in two national newspapers and on her Facebook page.

“Till date, these directives remain uncomplied with.

“It is, therefore, surprising and legally untenable that Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan, while on appeal and having filed a motion for stay against the valid and binding orders made against her, is attempting to act upon an imaginary order of recall that does not exist.

“Senate emphasises once more, there is no enforceable order directing her immediate return to the chamber,” Mr Adaramodu said.

“We advice the distinguished senator to refrain from any attempt to storm the Senate next Tuesday under a false pretext, as doing so would not only be premature but also undermine the dignity of the Senate and violate due process.

”The senate, as a law-abiding institution, is committed to upholding the rule of law and the integrity of its proceedings, It will not tolerate the disruption of its proceedings,” he said.

Mr Adaramodu said Senate would at the appropriate time, consider the advisory opinion of the court on both amending its standing orders, her recall, and communicate same to Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Until then, she is respectfully advised to stay away from the Senate chambers and allow due process to run its full course,” he said.

(NAN)

