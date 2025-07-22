The House of Representatives has condemned the recent decision by the United States government to reduce the validity of non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerian citizens, describing the move as unfair, harmful to bilateral relations, and detrimental to millions of law-abiding Nigerians.

The condemnation followed a motion of urgent public importance jointly sponsored by Muhammad Muktar (APC, Jigawa), Jesse Okey, Joe Onuakalusi, Festus Adefiranye, Sam Atu, and Akiba Ekpenyong during Tuesday’s plenary.

The lawmakers called on the US government to immediately rescind the new visa policy, which slashes validity from a five-year multiple-entry arrangement to a three-month single-entry regime.

Diplomatic tensions over visa policies

In recent years, diplomatic tensions have risen over restrictive US travel and visa policies targeting African countries.

In a statement issued in response to a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump, the African Union Commission warned that such arbitrary restrictions could strain decades-long diplomatic ties between the US and Africa.

The Commission urged the US government to adopt a more balanced and evidence-based approach, stressing that blanket bans were unjust and potentially damaging.

President Trump’s proclamation had barred citizens from 12 countries, seven of them African, from entering the US, citing terrorism and national security risks.

Barely a week after that action, his administration began considering similar visa bans and travel restrictions for Nigeria and 24 other African countries. In total, 36 countries were reportedly under review at the time.

The current shift to single-entry, three-month non-immigrant visas for Nigerians is officially said to be part of the US government’s global visa reciprocity policy, with the US Mission in Nigeria stating that it mirrors Nigeria’s visa policy for Americans.

Previously, many Nigerians were issued two-year and five-year multiple-entry visas.

Debate

Leading debate on the motion, Mr Muktar said the House must rise in defence of the ordinary Nigerian whose aspiration to study, work, or reunite with family in the US now stands threatened by a unilateral policy shift.

He expressed concern that the policy change, which took effect on 8 July, would have far-reaching consequences for business, academic pursuits, and family life, particularly among members of Nigeria’s vibrant diaspora.

“This new policy will inflict significant consequences across multiple spheres,” Mr Muktar added, warning that it could undermine Nigeria’s strategic objective of attracting over $1 billion in monthly remittances through diaspora bonds.

The lawmaker stressed the long-standing partnership between Nigeria and the United States, which is anchored on shared democratic values, mutual respect, and cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and security.

“It is deeply disturbing that this policy shift comes despite decades of goodwill, sacrifices, and bilateral efforts invested by both governments and citizens to promote common goals,” Mr Muktar noted.

He highlighted the invaluable contributions of Nigerians in the United States, describing them as one of the most educated and productive immigrant communities in the country. He listed some notable persons, including Chimamanda Adichie, Bennet Omalu, and Uzoma Asagwara, who he said are Nigerians excelling globally.

He also recalled the efforts of the Nigeria-United States Parliamentary Friendship Group (NUSPFG), which has consistently engaged US institutions and lawmakers, including Chris Smith and officials of the US State Department, to foster mutual understanding and address concerns around profiling, immigration fairness, and security.

Resolutions

Following deliberations, the House urged the US Embassy in Nigeria and the US Department of State to rescind the policy and restore the five-year multiple-entry visa regime previously granted to Nigerian applicants.

It also mandated the Nigeria-United States Parliamentary Friendship Group to formally communicate its position to the US Congress, the State Department, and the US Embassy in Nigeria, and intensify diplomatic engagements for fairer immigration treatment.

It further directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to diplomatically engage with the US government to prevent further erosion of bilateral relations and protect Nigerian citizens’ dignity and mobility rights.

The House also encouraged continued dialogue between Nigerian and American institutions, governmental and non-governmental, to resolve lingering issues relating to security, human rights, and policy misperceptions.

