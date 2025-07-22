The Nigeria Media Innovation Programme (NAMIP) and the Daily Trust Foundation are organising a conference on Media Sustainability with the theme “Future-Proofing Nigeria’s Journalism Media – A Sustainability Dynamic.”

The two-day event, scheduled to hold in Abuja on 30 and 31 July, 2025, will bring together media entrepreneurs, editors, technologists, policymakers, media investors, philanthropic partners, and stakeholders from across the media ecosystem in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

The conference will present an opportunity for participants to engage in critical conversations around media viability, revenue models that are profitable, diverse media innovations that attract audiences, and the future of independent journalism in Nigeria.

The conference also marks a significant milestone for NAMIP, a programme of the Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF), as it concludes its first phase after three years of implementation in Nigeria. With funding from the MacArthur Foundation, NAMIP has supported 28 media organisations across the country to explore new business models, adopt emerging technologies, and test audience-centric strategies to enhance sustainability.

The Daily Trust Foundation, on its part, with funding from MacArthur Foundation, has trained over 1,000 journalists in the craft of investigative reporting in the last eight years. The works of some journalists who benefited from the Foundation’s workshops have won local and international awards.

The two-day event will feature keynote addresses, research-based reports, thematic panel discussions, product demonstrations, and strategy workshops, designed to reflect on the past three years of innovation while building practical insight for the years ahead.

Confirmed speakers include:

Mr Mohammed Idris , Minister of Information and National Orientation

, Minister of Information and National Orientation Harlan Mandel , CEO, Media Development Investment Fund

, CEO, Media Development Investment Fund Mr Bilya Bala , Chairman, Daily Trust Foundation

, Chairman, Daily Trust Foundation Mr Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher, Premium Times

Publisher, Premium Times Professor Umaru Pate , Vice Chancellor, Federal University Kashere

, Vice Chancellor, Federal University Kashere Mr Mannir Dan-Ali , Board Member, Daily Trust Foundation

, Board Member, Daily Trust Foundation Angela Agoawike , Founder, Omalicha Radio

, Founder, Omalicha Radio Toun Okewale Sonaiya , Co-Founder, Women Radio 91.7

, Co-Founder, Women Radio 91.7 Mr Isiaq Ajibola , a former Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Daily Trust

, a former Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Daily Trust Members of the NAMIP Advisory Committee

Daily Maverick, South Africa

The Media Sustainability Conference will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange and peer learning while also celebrating the resilience and ingenuity of Nigerian media founders and practitioners. It is designed to foster continued collaboration between local media innovators and the ecosystem of support that enables their growth, including donors, investors, researchers, and civic actors.

The Programme Director of Daily Trust Foundation, Dr Theophilus Abbah, said about the conference: “It will be a unique opportunity for Nigerians in the media and journalism business to learn from business models and practices that work in other parts of the world. It is becoming clearer that the media business is not a hopeless one. In spite of the disruptions created by digitization, experts have come up with innovations and strategies that could keep media businesses alive. Some of these will be unveiled at the media sustainability conference.”

The Programme Director of the Nigerian Media Innovation Programme, Deji Adekunle also said: “This convening gives us an opportunity to share learnings, ideas, and confront the questions we all face on the subject of sustainability of public interest media. We hope that participants leave the conference inspired, connected and well informed about what the future of independent media and its innovations look like.”

Attendance is by registration. Interested participants can apply via the link below. Conference details will be shared only with confirmed attendees.

https://airtable.com/appVWU0BIQK5uYuvJ/pagmxg6GreixoUh11/form

Follow us for updates: @NAMIP_MDIF | @Daily_TrustF

