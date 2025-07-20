In any thriving democracy, opposition parties are essential — they provide checks on the ruling government and offer citizens credible alternatives. But in Nigeria, opposition politics has often been reduced to opportunistic defections, personality cults, and ideological ambiguity. A striking example of this troubling trend is the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has increasingly become a sanctuary for disaffected politicians from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Rather than offering fresh ideas or principled leadership, the ADC is now a platform for recycled political figures nursing old grievances.

Originally formed in 2006, the ADC spent much of its existence on the margins of national politics, rarely winning elections or gaining significant public attention. It failed to produce a governor, has never secured a Senate seat, and only managed a couple of seats in the 360-member House of Representatives in the Ninth Assembly. Despite these modest beginnings, the party has recently gained visibility — not because of a compelling new vision, but because of a wave of defections from established parties.

This growing influx has not revitalised the ADC with new energy or ideas. On the contrary, many of its newest members are politicians who previously thrived in the APC or PDP, benefiting from the patronage systems they now criticise. Their defection is often less about ideology and more about lost influence, failed ambitions, or unresolved internal disputes. For these actors, the ADC is less a vehicle for reform and more a tool for political relevance — or, in some cases, a platform for venting frustration, particularly toward the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This reality casts doubt on the ADC’s claim to be a credible “third force.” Nigerians are increasingly perceptive and can distinguish genuine reformers from politicians simply seeking a new stage. When a political party becomes defined more by who it shelters than what it stands for, it quickly loses its credibility in the eyes of the electorate.

Moreover, the ADC has failed to articulate any coherent vision for the country. Its public pronouncements remain vague, filled with the usual rhetoric about change, unity, and reform — promises that Nigerian voters have heard for decades. The party has yet to offer any bold or distinct policy proposals, nor has it presented innovative solutions to Nigeria’s enduring challenges. In contrast, President Tinubu’s administration, despite criticism, is actively engaging with tough economic and structural reforms — a level of policy engagement the ADC has yet to demonstrate.

The party’s lack of ideological clarity or grassroots mobilization further reinforces the perception that it is more a political halfway house than a genuine national movement. Rather than building long-term institutions, the ADC — like many others — appears to be focused on short-term electoral gains. Its reliance on elite defections, rather than public engagement, reflects a broader crisis in Nigeria’s opposition landscape.

These problems are symptomatic of deeper structural issues in Nigerian politics:

•⁠ ⁠Personality over principle: Parties often revolve around individuals rather than collective visions.

•⁠ ⁠Ideological vacuum: Opposition groups rarely articulate how they would govern differently or better

•⁠ ⁠Short-termism: Many parties like the ADC, are mere vehicles for election cycles, not for long-term institution building.

If the ADC is to be taken seriously, it must go beyond being a refuge for political defectors. It must shed its opportunistic image, articulate a clear ideological identity, and develop concrete policy solutions. More importantly, it must demonstrate a commitment to internal democracy, institutional building, and grassroots engagement.

Otherwise, it will remain what it increasingly resembles today: just another footnote in Nigeria’s long list of ineffectual opposition platforms — loud on ambition, but silent on substance.

Kayode Oladele, a lawyer and former legislator, writes from Abuja.

