Zambia captain Barbra Banda has issued a heartfelt apology to fans following the Copper Queens’ 5-0 loss to Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Casablanca.

The crushing defeat brought an abrupt end to Zambia’s impressive campaign, which had seen them progress from a tough group featuring hosts Morocco, Senegal, and DR Congo. But against the nine-time African champions on Friday, the Copper Queens struggled to contain a dominant Nigerian side that took control from the opening minutes and never looked back.

In an emotional open letter posted on her Facebook page and addressed to the people of Zambia, Banda admitted the team fell short of expectations and accepted full responsibility for the result.

“To the people of Zambia,” she began, “we want to start by saying how deeply sorry we are for our performance in our recent WAFCON match against Nigeria. We understand that the 5-0 loss was not what you deserved, and we fell short of your expectations.”

The 25-year-old striker, who captained Zambia during their historic 2022 bronze-medal finish and became a global star at the Tokyo Olympics, expressed gratitude for the support the team received throughout the tournament.

“Your encouragement and belief in us have meant the world, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to represent Zambia on the international stage.”

Banda acknowledged the team’s failure to live up to their potential but promised a stronger return.

“We’re committed to learning from our mistakes, working tirelessly, and coming back stronger. We’ll use this experience as a catalyst for growth and improvement,” she said. “We promise to keep pushing ourselves to be the best version of the Copper Queens.”

Friday’s loss marked one of Zambia’s heaviest defeats in WAFCON history and came just two years after they stunned Nigeria to win the bronze medal in the 2022 edition.

That result had signalled the arrival of a new force in African women’s football, with the emergence of a golden generation led by Banda, Racheal Kundananji, and Grace Chanda.

However, Nigeria’s performance in Casablanca underlined their own determination to reclaim continental dominance.

With goals from Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Tosin Demehin, and debutant Chiwendu Ijamilusi, the Super Falcons outclassed their opponents and moved into the semifinals without conceding a single goal in four matches.

Zambia’s campaign, despite its promising start, ends with questions about consistency and squad depth.

Still, with young talents in the squad and experienced leadership in Banda, there remains optimism for the future.

The Copper Queens will now regroup and look ahead to future competitions, with their captain’s message of resilience setting the tone.

“Thank you for standing by us. We’ll pick up from here and strive to make you proud,” Banda concluded.

