The Senate Committee on Army has commended the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) for their gallantry, resilience, and dedication in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the Nigerian North-east region.
The Chairperson of the Committee, Abdulaziz Yar’adua, gave the commendation on Tuesday during an oversight visit to the Headquarters Theatre Command, OPHK, at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.
He said the visit was in line with the National Assembly’s constitutional responsibility to ensure accountability in the utilisation of funds appropriated to the Nigerian Army.
Mr Yar’adua commended the troops for their selfless service and sacrifices in the face of persistent security challenges in the region.
“We are here to express our deep appreciation to the gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai. Your unwavering courage and commitment to the defence of our country are not going unnoticed,” he said.
The chairperson also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support of the military and assured that the committee would work to sustain funding for operational logistics and troop welfare.
He promised that key observations and requests made during the visit would be presented to the appropriate authorities for urgent consideration.
In his remarks, the Theatre Commander, Abdulsalam Abubakar, described the visit as a strong morale booster for troops and a reflection of the Senate’s concern for national security and the welfare of soldiers.
READ ALSO: Police declare two wanted over ‘attempted murder’ of council chairperson
“Your presence here today shows a true understanding of the realities we face on the ground and your willingness to support the troops who are putting their lives on the line daily,” said Mr Abubakar, an army major-general.
He reaffirmed the resolve of troops under Operation Hadin Kai to remain professional and committed to the final defeat of terrorism and restoration of lasting peace in the North-East.
The visit featured a series of engagements, including operational briefings, inspection of ongoing projects, signing of the visitor’s register, and group photographs.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999