The Senate Committee on Army has commended the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) for their gallantry, resilience, and dedication in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the Nigerian North-east region.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Abdulaziz Yar’adua, gave the commendation on Tuesday during an oversight visit to the Headquarters Theatre Command, OPHK, at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

He said the visit was in line with the National Assembly’s constitutional responsibility to ensure accountability in the utilisation of funds appropriated to the Nigerian Army.

Mr Yar’adua commended the troops for their selfless service and sacrifices in the face of persistent security challenges in the region.

“We are here to express our deep appreciation to the gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai. Your unwavering courage and commitment to the defence of our country are not going unnoticed,” he said.

The chairperson also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support of the military and assured that the committee would work to sustain funding for operational logistics and troop welfare.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He promised that key observations and requests made during the visit would be presented to the appropriate authorities for urgent consideration.

In his remarks, the Theatre Commander, Abdulsalam Abubakar, described the visit as a strong morale booster for troops and a reflection of the Senate’s concern for national security and the welfare of soldiers.

“Your presence here today shows a true understanding of the realities we face on the ground and your willingness to support the troops who are putting their lives on the line daily,” said Mr Abubakar, an army major-general.

He reaffirmed the resolve of troops under Operation Hadin Kai to remain professional and committed to the final defeat of terrorism and restoration of lasting peace in the North-East.

The visit featured a series of engagements, including operational briefings, inspection of ongoing projects, signing of the visitor’s register, and group photographs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

