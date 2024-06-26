The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCT, has confirmed the death of its personnel, Prisca Chikodi, who was murdered by “one chance” operators in Abuja.

The head of the service’s public relations and enlightenment section, Kalu Emetu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Emetu said the incident occurred on 21 June around 6:45 pm after the victim’s boss dropped her off at Area 1 bus stop, where she boarded a vehicle going to Gwagwalada.

“It turned out that the occupants of the vehicle were criminals, popularly called ‘one chance’ operators.

“But unfortunately, she did not live to explain what actually happened on their way.

“This is because her corpse was found around 12:45 a.m. on June 22, at Shetima Mogonu St., behind Berger, Utako.

“Meanwhile, her looks at death do not show any sign that she was shot, stabbed or strangulated, but looks like one in a normal sleep,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He said that the Directorate, popularly called VIO, was in deep mourning, as she was one of its brilliant and obedient officers.

Mr Emetu said that she was, until her death, a personal assistant to the Deputy Director of Human Resources in the Directorate.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

