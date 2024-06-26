The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCT, has confirmed the death of its personnel, Prisca Chikodi, who was murdered by “one chance” operators in Abuja.
The head of the service’s public relations and enlightenment section, Kalu Emetu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.
Mr Emetu said the incident occurred on 21 June around 6:45 pm after the victim’s boss dropped her off at Area 1 bus stop, where she boarded a vehicle going to Gwagwalada.
“It turned out that the occupants of the vehicle were criminals, popularly called ‘one chance’ operators.
“But unfortunately, she did not live to explain what actually happened on their way.
“This is because her corpse was found around 12:45 a.m. on June 22, at Shetima Mogonu St., behind Berger, Utako.
“Meanwhile, her looks at death do not show any sign that she was shot, stabbed or strangulated, but looks like one in a normal sleep,” he said.
He said that the Directorate, popularly called VIO, was in deep mourning, as she was one of its brilliant and obedient officers.
Mr Emetu said that she was, until her death, a personal assistant to the Deputy Director of Human Resources in the Directorate.
(NAN)
