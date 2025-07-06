Claim: A drone shot shared by X user @VoiceOfIgbo claimed to show infrastructural developments in Owerri, the capital of Imo State in South-East Nigeria.

Verdict: False! The video was not recorded in Owerri but in Umuahia, the capital of neighbouring Abia State. Reverse image search and watermark analysis confirm the actual location and source.

On 13 June, 2025, X user @VoiceOfIgbo shared a 40-second drone-shot video, claiming it shows infrastructural development in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

“Show me any drone view from the Southwest state capital that will beat this. This, Owerri, Imo State in Igbo land,” the X user wrote.

Captured from an aerial perspective, the video showcased modern infrastructure and neatly paved roads, allegedly in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

As of 16 June 2025, the video had attracted high engagement, garnering over 53,000 views, 33 comments, 108 shares, 352 likes, and 23 saves.

The footage quickly went viral, attracting praise from users who saw it as a sign of urban progress. One user, @KingKhone4real, wrote, “Development by Hope Uzodinma of APC.”

It also reignited comparisons between state capitals in Nigeria’s South-east region.

However, several users in the comments began questioning the authenticity of the claim. @SpiffWright wrote: “I thought they said it’s Umuahia,” while @KinsleyEjio commented: “What is wrong in stating accurately that this is Umuahia, Abia State?”

Another user @TBanks_off added: “This is Umuahia, not Owerri. You guys need to stop using the wrong people to pass your agenda.”

This is not the first time misleading visuals have been used to misrepresent locations or promote false narratives online.

Research by PREMIUM TIMES uncovered that several viral videos in July 2022 were wrongly attributed to events or locations in Nigeria.

One such case involved drone footage filmed in Laikipia, Kenya, but falsely circulated on Nigerian social media platforms as evidence of local banditry.

Similarly, a video shot in Côte d’Ivoire was used to depict unrest in Abuja.

These examples highlight a recurring pattern in which visually appealing content, often taken from unrelated places, is deliberately mislabelled to influence public opinion, push a political agenda, or glorify particular regions.

This prompted PREMIUM TIMES to investigate the video by @VoiceOfIgbo.

Verification

We first observed the video’s watermark, which read “OU Travel and Tour.” Then, we conducted a keyword search to find the video’s source.

After thorough research, PREMIUM TIMES traced the original footage to a YouTube channel run by a travel content creator with the username @outravelandtour, who focuses on tourism, culture, food, and travel across Africa, particularly in south-east Nigeria.

The video was first published by @outravelandtour on 12 June 2025, with the caption: “Alex Otti is changing the face of Umuahia, the once neglected capital city.”

PREMIUM TIMES also took screenshots from the video and subjected them to a Google Reverse Image Search. The result brought up the videos made by OU Travel and Tour.

The watermarks visible in the claimant’s viral X clip match those used by the @voiceOfIgbo channel, confirming that the content had been reposted without proper attribution.

Conclusion

The claim that the drone video shows Owerri is false. The footage was initially shot in Abia State and was first published on YouTube by travel content creator @outravelandtour.

