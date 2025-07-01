Nigerian sprint stars Favour Ofili and Nathaniel Ezekiel are poised to make their long-awaited Diamond League debuts this weekend as the prestigious global athletics series lands in Eugene, Oregon, for its ninth stop of the 2025 calendar.

Although currently at the centre of a nationality switch controversy, 22-year-old Ofili is set to make her Diamond League debut in the women’s 100 metres, arriving in Eugene on the back of a scorching 10.87 seconds personal best recorded recently in Texas.

It’s a landmark moment in her career, as she becomes the third Nigerian woman ever to compete in a Diamond League sprint, following the paths of Blessing Okagbare and Gloria Asumnu.

But her debut is anything but a warm-up. The LSU alumna faces an elite field that includes reigning Olympic champion Julien Alfred, who has already set the season’s fastest time of 10.75s. Ofili is no stranger to the Hayward Field track, having raced Alfred here in a memorable NCAA final in 2022.

Joining the lineup are Jamaican sprint twins Tia and Tina Clayton, British star Dina Asher-Smith, American contender Melissa Jefferson-Wooden—with whom Ofili shares a 1-1 head-to-head record—as well as Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, current world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, and fellow American Twanisha Terry.

The field mirrors a potential World Championships final, offering Ofili a chance to truly stake her claim as a global sprint force.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Nathaniel Ezekiel also takes a historic step, becoming the first Nigerian ever to race in the event at the Diamond League.

The 22-year-old has been one of the breakout stars of the season, having captured the NCAA title in the 400m hurdles with a time of 47.49s and setting a new African indoor record in the flat 400m with 44.74s.

His form earned him the title of NCAA Men’s Track Athlete of the Year.

In Eugene, Ezekiel is up against three of the sport’s most decorated names: Olympic champion Rai Benjamin (PB: 46.17), world bronze medallist Alison dos Santos (PB: 46.29), and Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba (PB: 46.98).

It’s a massive test for the soft-spoken Nigerian, but one he appears well-prepared for, riding a wave of confidence and momentum into one of the most competitive lineups of the year.

While Ofili and Ezekiel take on their first Diamond League challenges, several other Nigerian athletes will also be in action in non-Diamond League events at the Eugene meet.

In the women’s 100m invitational, Rosemary Chukwuma, now Nigeria’s third-fastest woman in history, is aiming to break the 11-second barrier again. The 23-year-old has already clocked 11.03s this season and is banking on Eugene’s famously fast track to help her find that extra gear.

Meanwhile, Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s world record holder in the 100m hurdles, will go head-to-head with a powerhouse field that includes Masai Russell (12.17), Tia Jones (12.19), 2024 world leader Ackera Nugent, former record holder Kendra Harrison, and two-time world champion Danielle Williams. Though not a Diamond League points race, the hurdles contest will serve as a vital barometer for Amusan ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo.

Rounding out Nigeria’s contingent is Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist in shot put. He returns to Eugene after placing third here last year, hoping to rediscover his top form following a quiet start to the 2025 season.

With two debutants stepping onto the Diamond League stage and a host of established stars ready to deliver big performances, this weekend in Eugene represents more than just another meet—it’s a defining moment for Team Nigeria in a crucial championship year.

