Former military governor of Kaduna State, Abubakar Umar, has reacted to the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), conferred on him in recognition of his efforts to validate the annulled 12 June 1993 presidential election won by Moshood Abiola.

In a personal statement released following the announcement of the award, Mr Umar disclosed that President Bola Tinubu personally informed him of the recognition, describing it as a gesture linked to his “much-advertised role in the struggle for the validation of the June 12th election and affirmation of Chief MKO Abiola’s mandate.”

However, he expressed discomfort at being singled out, insisting that the honour ought to be shared with the numerous unnamed and often forgotten officers and men within the Armed Forces who stood firm during one of Nigeria’s darkest moments in its democratic journey.

“Although I was one of the leaders of that movement within the military, my contribution was by no means bigger than theirs,” he wrote. “While I have been recognised and celebrated… they have remained anonymous.”

Mr Umar went on to reveal the names of several serving and retired officers who played crucial roles in the resistance against the military annulment of the 12 June mandate—a landmark election widely considered to be the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history.

Among those acknowledged are Col. M.A. Garba, his deputy at the Armoured Corps Centre and School, who reportedly continued executing their pro-democracy plans even after Mr Umar and others were arrested and retired in 1993.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Notable names such as Lt Col Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Lt Col Yahaya Abubakar (now the Etsu Nupe), and Major Sa’ad Abubakar (now the Sultan of Sokoto) also featured on his extensive list.

In total, he named over 40 officers from various ethnic and regional backgrounds, calling them “patriots” who contributed to the democratic dispensation Nigeria enjoys today.

Mr Umar emphasised that the award would only be truly meaningful if the democracy they fought for delivers tangible dividends to the Nigerian people. He called on leaders to uphold democratic values and govern with the fear of God, warning that sycophancy has eroded political accountability in Nigeria.

“Sycophancy everywhere has become the scourge of selfless and accountable leadership. It is the reason for the arrogance and vanity we see in our leaders at all levels,” he lamented.

In a veiled criticism of recent developments in the country’s political culture, Mr Umar decried the growing trend of public infrastructure being named after serving politicians and ridiculed remarks made by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, that President Tinubu will win the 2027 election with 99.9 per cent of the vote.

“Even allowing for the fact that this Senate President is widely known for his humorous incitement, the President will do well to shun such oracles,” he noted pointedly.

Since assuming office two years ago, at least six public infrastructures has been named after the president, including a military barracks and an airport hitherto named after a renowned writer in Minna, Niger State. Critics condemned the development, saying Mr Tinubu is more interested in self-glorification than nation-building.

The retired colonel concluded his statement by urging President Tinubu to “lead a war against sycophancy in all its forms” and ensure the hard-won democracy is not derailed.

Mr Umar, who has a reputation for speaking truth to power, was widely regarded as a courageous voice within the military during the turbulent 1990s.

His recognition comes as part of President Tinubu’s effort to honour key figures in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, especially as the country continues to reckon with the legacy of the June 12 1993 poll.

The 12 June election, annulled by military president Ibrahim Babangida, led to years of political crisis and was a watershed in Nigeria’s democratic history.

The late Mr Abiola, who was arrested in 1994 after declaring himself president, died in custody in 1998. His election victory has since been officially recognised by the Nigerian government, with 12 June now commemorated as Democracy Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

