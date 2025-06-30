Some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in a heated physical altercation during the party’s expanded caucus meeting on Monday, held at its national headquarters in Abuja.
The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. inside the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall.
Although the identities of those involved in the altercation could not be immediately confirmed, the disagreement was regarding the legitimacy of the meeting and the presence of certain officials loyal to rival factions.
The party’s Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, was seen confronting some of the individuals engaged in fisticuffs, questioning their presence in the hall.
Security personnel, however, intervened in the altercation in an attempt to restore order.
Despite the efforts of security operatives and protocol officers, the scene grew even more chaotic.
Two individuals were forcibly ejected from the meeting venue after protocol officers insisted they were not accredited to attend.
In the process of removing them, a glass door was shattered, a situation that added to the tense atmosphere.
Shortly after the incident, some stakeholders of the party, including the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Seyi Makinde (0yo), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) arrived at the hall for the meeting.
Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun, a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro and Bayelsa West Senator, Seriake Dickson, also arrived.
Members of the House of Representatives and state chairpersons of the PDP were also at the meeting.
Mr Damagun had disclosed at a press conference last Wednesday that, rather than holding the National Executive Committee (NEC) earlier scheduled for today, 30 June, the party would have an expanded national caucus meeting.
However, about 12 members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) kicked against the move.
