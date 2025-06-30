Pius Abang, a former House of Representatives member, has denied involvement in the Boje, Isobendeghe communal clash in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communal clash, which started on 23 June, as of Saturday, has claimed two lives.

Mr Abang, who represented Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly, said those alleging his involvement in the clash were only being “political” about the issue.

“It will be illogical for me to sponsor a crisis in Isobendeghe community where I have significant farming interests.

“I have several hectares of cocoa plantation in Isobendeghe, so I will be jeopardising my investments by fueling violence in the area.

“These allegations against me are from my political opponents who want to discredit me ahead of the 2027 elections,” Mr Abang said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The former lawmaker, however, said he had contacted the Police commissioner and requested his intervention in the clash.

NAN also reports that the communal clash is believed to be the latest escalation in an age-long land dispute between the two communities.

The victims of the clash were believed to have been attacked while working on their farms.

Two were reported killed, while three others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The Cross River House of Assembly has directed security agencies to deploy operatives to the communities to prevent further killings.

The speaker, who gave the directive during plenary on Wednesday, condemned the violence, which he described as “barbaric and unacceptable.”

He emphasised that no communal disagreement should ever result in bloodshed and tasked relevant authorities to act fast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

