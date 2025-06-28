History was made on Saturday evening at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, as Kwara United clinched their first-ever President Federation Cup title following a tense goalless draw and a dramatic 4–3 penalty shootout win over Abakaliki FC.

It was a moment nearly half a century in the making.

Back in 1976, a team from Kwara — Alyufsalam Rocks — reached the final of Nigeria’s oldest cup competition but fell just short of glory.

Now, 49 years later, Kwara United have gone one step further and written their name into the history books.

The match itself was a cagey affair, with both teams showing grit and caution throughout the 90 minutes. Neither side could find a breakthrough, though there were flashes of brilliance from both camps.

In the end, the game had to be decided from the spot — and Kwara United held their nerve when it mattered most.

Goalkeeper Suraju Aiyeleso stood tall during the shootout, while four out of five Kwara United players converted their penalties.

When the final kick hit the back of the net, the “Afonja Warriors” erupted in celebration, their long wait for silverware finally over.

From Underdogs to Champions

Led by Coach Tunde Sanni, Kwara United arrived at this year’s competition without much hype. But match after match, they proved they weren’t just there to participate — they came to win.

“We are the surprise team of the FA Cup this year,” Coach Sanni had said ahead of the final. “A stage Alyufsalam Rocks got to in 1976. So we are on a mission. Our continental ticket is waiting for us.”

It was more than just talk. The team battled their way through tight matches, winning tense knockout games, including a dramatic shootout in the quarterfinals.

Midfield dynamo Afeez Nosiru played a key role throughout the tournament, controlling play with calm passing and intelligent positioning.

Up front, striker Wasiu Alalade caused problems for defenders with his strength and sharp finishing, while the experience of veteran keeper Suraju Aiyeleso gave the backline confidence.

Other standout players include playmaker Isa Gatta, who added balance and creativity, energetic forward Adamu Abubakar, and pacey winger Wasiu Jimoh — all of whom gave everything to the cause.

Kumbi Titiloye who led Kwara state to its first trophy—the Shell Cup—since its creation in 1967 has now added a feather; leading Kwara United to victory over giant killers, Abakaliki FC.

Eyes on the Continent

With the trophy in hand, Kwara United have earned the right to represent Nigeria in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Afonja Warriors will be looking to prove themselves on a bigger stage.

For the fans in Ilorin and across Kwara State, this is more than just a cup win. It’s a reward for years of waiting, hoping, and believing.

