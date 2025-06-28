Northern Nigerian governors have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Aminu Dantata, a renowned business magnate and philanthropist.

They described his passing as a significant loss to Nigeria.

The Kano-born industrialist, who passed away at the age of 94, was celebrated as one of Africa’s wealthiest and most respected private sector leaders.

The Chairperson of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, conveyed the forum’s condolences.

In his statement, he acknowledged Mr Dantata’s exceptional legacy as a visionary entrepreneur and a symbol of integrity.

Condolence

Mr Yahaya described the death as a national loss.

“It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of national loss that I, on behalf of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, mourn the passing of elder statesman and one of Africa’s most accomplished businessmen and philanthropists, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

“His demise marks the end of a remarkable era defined by enterprise, generosity, humility, and integrity,” he said.

Mr Dantata was lauded as a towering figure in Nigeria’s economic history, whose business acumen and philanthropy have left an indelible mark on the nation.

Governor Yahaya noted that Mr Dantata’s contributions to the socio-economic transformation of Northern Nigeria and the country at large were monumental and enduring.

He noted that Mr Dantata was dedicated to developmental issues.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s dedication to enterprise and development made him a source of inspiration for many. His contributions transcended economic growth, touching the lives of countless individuals and communities,” Mr Yahaya added.

The NSGF Chairperson extended heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the people and government of Kano State, and the nation as a whole. He prayed for Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

Mr Dantata’s passing marks the end of an era and leaves a void in Nigeria’s business and philanthropic landscapes.

The legacy of his visionary leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations.

