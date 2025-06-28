The Police Command in Anambra State has commended the courage of a resident in Awka who risked his safety to record a video of an unidentified person being abducted in the city.

The viral video shows the suspected kidnappers, three armed men, operating in a stainless-coloured Highlander SUV without a number plate.

They shot indiscriminately before abducting an unsuspecting victim in the early hours of Friday in Awka.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

“The Police command in Anambra will leverage on the viral video of the criminal operation of three armed men who operated in a stainless coloured Highlander without a number plate.

“They shot indiscriminately and abducted an unsuspecting victim in the early hours of 27 June in Awka for investigations.

“Given the above, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, has hailed the bravery of the individual who recorded the video.

“This is aiding the rescue operations and potentially helping to save the kidnapped victim,” he said.

He quoted the police commissioner as saying that such a courageous act demonstrated the impact of community involvement in supporting law enforcement efforts to ensure a safe environment for all.

According to Mr Orutugu, the command aims to identify the suspects through the video, gather evidence and apprehend those involved in the criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the command’s operatives recovered the lifeless body of a man, Chido Ozor, who was allegedly abducted in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

He said the victim was reportedly abducted on the morning of 19 June at his piggery farm in Nimo.

He added that operatives had been trailing the suspected kidnappers to arrest them and rescue the victim, but unfortunately, his body was found near his farm on 23 June.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, with just about anyone, including students and clerics, as a target.

(NAN)

