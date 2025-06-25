A ward leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, and his son have died after they were fatally shot by bandits in a failed kidnap attempt.
Abdullahi Kpotun and his son died during the incident at Like village on Tuesday night, per a report by the National Pilot newspaper from Ilorin, the state capital.
Mr Kpotun was the chairperson of the PDP in Lade Ward 1 of the local government area.
Sources from the community said the attackers invaded the village Tuesday night and headed to the house of Mr Kpotun, who was a popular farmer and businessman in the area..
The bandits’ attempt to kidnap him was resisted by local vigilantes, leading to a gunfight.
Witnesses said the bandits did not limit their assault to Mr Kpotun’s household.
“It was not only his family the bandits attacked last night, they attacked another family and killed someone there too,” a source said.
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, expressed expressed sorrow over the incident in a statement on Wednesday released by his press officer.
“This is a devastating loss. I am heartbroken by the news of the gruesome killing of Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu Kpotun and his son. My thoughts and prayers are with their immediate family and the Patigi community in this difficult time,” Mr Saraki said.
Violent crime, especially kidnapping for ransomed, is rife in many parts of Kwara with the state House of Assembly in April, through a motion, urging the state government to introduce new measures to stem the tide.
