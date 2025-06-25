The Niger State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Surajo, a resident of the Tunga-Goro area of Minna, for allegedly assaulting his neighbour’s wife, Deborah Andrew, and her one-month-old baby.

The incident, which occurred on 18 June, drew public outrage following reports that the suspect attacked the woman while she was breastfeeding her newborn in their shared compound.

Mr Andrew’s husband, who was away at work when the incident happened, said he received a distress call from his wife, only to return home and find her bleeding with swollen eyes.

“My wife said someone was trying to kill her. When I got home, I discovered it was our co-tenant, Surajo. He beat her mercilessly, and her eyes were covered with blood,” he told Daily Trust.

“People say he’s a drug addict, but that does not justify his actions. He could have killed her. I want justice.”

Witnesses said the suspect also slammed the infant on the floor during the attack. Both mother and child were taken to the Minna General Hospital, where they received medical attention.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Recounting the ordeal, Mrs Andrew said the attack was unprovoked and nearly cost her life.

“He came into my room, sat on my stomach, strangled me, and slammed my baby to the floor. I had a Caesarean section just a month ago. I was helpless,” she said.

READ ALSO: Police chief says peace has returned to volatile Imo communities

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the arrest.

“On 18/06/2025 at about 10:00 a.m., a case of assault and grievous hurt was reported at Chanchaga Division. One Surajo allegedly assaulted Mrs Deborah Andrew and her infant child. The victims were taken to the general hospital for treatment and discharged. The suspect is in custody, and investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, as residents say there had been no prior conflict between the suspect and the victim’s family.

The police said further details would be made available after their investigations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

