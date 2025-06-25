The Coalition for Cruelty Free Africa (CFCFA), in partnership with international animal welfare organisations, has renewed calls for an end to the dog and cat meat trade and ritual animal sacrifices, which remain prevalent across parts of Africa and Asia despite mounting global opposition.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the group condemned what it described as “barbaric” and “outdated” practices, particularly in countries such as Nigeria, Togo, Ghana, China, Korea, Vietnam, and Cambodia, where the slaughter of animals for food or cultural rituals continues unabated.

The group said such acts often spike during local festivals and summer months in specific regions like Yulin in China, Evala in Togo, Ogun in Nigeria, and Boknal in Korea.

These events, it said, are marked by the theft of domestic pets and brutal killing methods, including instances where animals are dismembered while still alive.

Nigeria among top consumers

A 2022 report published by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that Vietnam, China, Azerbaijan, Iran, Belarus, and Indonesia were among the top countries with significant scores on a cruelty index.

Nigeria ranked seventh on the list, with a score of 44.41 points. Other countries included Vietnam (-49.98), China (-41.23), Azerbaijan (0.40), Iran (0.45), Belarus (32.42), and Indonesia (35.54).

According to CFCFA, Nigeria currently ranks as the third-largest consumer of dog meat globally.

The group cited the mass slaughter of dogs during annual rituals in Ogun State, describing the practice as “inhumane” and “unacceptable.”

“Mass slaughter at Ogun, where innocent animals are sacrificed in brutal outdated practices are ongoing despite growing opposition and protests by compassionate Nigerians who are demanding an end to these barbaric practices.”

It also called attention to ongoing protests by Nigerian animal rights advocates, who have continued to campaign against the killings.

Other countries included

In Togo, the coalition criticised what it called the exploitation of tourism under the guise of cultural celebrations, referencing the Evala festival during which numerous animals are sacrificed.

The group also highlighted ongoing violations in Korea, where, despite an official ban, the Boknal festival continues to see large-scale dog slaughter.

China, according to CFCFA remains the largest market for dog and cat meat, with estimates suggesting that nearly 97,000 tonnes of animals are killed annually.

Investigations by animal welfare groups have revealed widespread dog theft and abuse in the country, often involving stolen pets.

The coalition stressed that cruelty on such a scale not only undermines animal rights but also endangers public health and contradicts the values of compassion and dignity.

Global appeals

CFCFA referenced the recent adoption of the “One Health” agreement during the 78th World Health Assembly, which underscored the interdependence of human and animal health and called for greater compassion in the treatment of animals.

However, the group said more needs to be done to translate these principles into legally binding actions.

The coalition, urged the government to criminalise the dog and cat meat trade, end ritual sacrifices, and implement robust animal protection legislation.

The group also called for stricter enforcement against animal trafficking and stronger investment in public awareness campaigns on ethical treatment and disease prevention.

