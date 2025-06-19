President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of CFR on Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, a former military governor of Kaduna State.
The president announced this during his one-day working visit to Kaduna State on Thursday.
He acknowledged that Mr Umar should have been included among those given national honours during the recent Democracy Day celebrations on 12 June.
“Let me use this opportunity to correct an omission,” Mr Tinubu said. “One of the people I missed in my June 12 broadcast is Colonel Dangiwa. Let me honour him with CFR.”
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the president conferred national honours on dozens of pro-democracy activists during this year’s Democracy Day celebration. Those honoured were those who fought against military dictatorship. Some of the awardees were honoured posthumously. There were, however, concerns that the Nigerian leader missed some prominent persons, including Mr Umar.
READ ALSO: Tinubu to inaugurate key projects during rescheduled Kaduna visit
Mr Umar governed Kaduna State from August 1985 to June 1988 during the Ibrahim Babangida military regime.
He retired from the army in 1993 and became a social critic. He was jailed by the Sani Abacha regime for demanding good governance and a return to democracy. Many Nigerians consider him to be one of the pro-democracy activists who fought for the country’s democracy, especially during the Abacha dictatorship.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999