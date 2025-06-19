President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit Kaduna State on Thursday to inaugurate several key developmental projects of Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit forms part of activities marking Mr Sani’s second anniversary in office.

The projects lined up for inauguration include the 300-bed Specialist Hospital in Millennium City, Kaduna.

Mr Tinubu will also inaugurate the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun, road projects in Soba and Samaru Kataf LGAs, and the 24-kilometre Kafanchan Township Road.

Others are the Tudun Biri Road, a 22-km road linking Kauru and Kubau LGAs, and the Vocational and Skills Training Centre in Tudun Biri.

The president is also expected to unveil 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

The projects are part of the administration’s focus on infrastructure development, healthcare delivery, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

The state government described the visit as a significant moment for the people of Kaduna and an opportunity to showcase ongoing efforts to transform the state through impactful governance.

Since its inception in 2023, Mr Sani’s administration has prioritised human capital development, rural infrastructure, and job creation.

President Tinubu’s visit to Kaduna State was rescheduled from Wednesday to Thursday to enable him to visit Benue over recent attacks in which more than a hundred people were killed.

The president visited Benue on Wednesday to commiserate with the victims of the attacks and assess the humanitarian crisis.

During his visit to Benue, Mr Tinubu met with stakeholders, including traditional rulers, political and community leaders, and youth groups, to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

He also condemned the ongoing violence and called on the residents to embrace peace and mutual understanding.

NAN recalls that the Benue State Government declared a work-free day for Mr Tinubu’s visit. (NAN)

