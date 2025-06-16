The Nigerian police have recovered two vehicles stolen in Abuja and smuggled into Ghana and Niger Republic, police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Adejobi said the recovery was part of intensified efforts of the police to combat cross-border vehicle theft and trafficking in West Africa.

He said the operations, coordinated by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja, led to the arrest of three suspects in Ghana and the successful repatriation of stolen vehicles belonging to Nigerian government agencies.

According to him, a Toyota Prado SUV (2020 model) was recovered in Accra, Ghana, in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Accra.

Mr Adejobi said the vehicle, owned by a federal government agency, was stolen during a robbery in Abuja.

“Three suspects were arrested in Ghana and have since been charged in court in Accra. The vehicle was successfully returned to Nigeria and formally handed over to the concerned agency,” he stated. However, the details of the charges were not disclosed in the statement.

In a separate operation, the statement revealed that INTERPOL NCB Abuja recovered a Toyota Hilux (2018 model) in Agadez, Niger Republic.

Mr Adejobi explained that the vehicle, owned by a government agency, was stolen from a staff member in Abuja’s Utako District on 18 October 2024.

He said it was traced across the border with support from INTERPOL NCB Niamey and officially handed over to a senior representative of the agency at the Nigeria-Niger border in Ilela/Konni.

The statement also disclosed that efforts are underway to recover two additional vehicles — a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado — stolen in Abuja in May and subsequently sold in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Regional vehicle theft on the rise

Cross-border vehicle theft remains a growing security threat in West Africa, with syndicates targeting Nigeria’s capital and major cities.

Stolen vehicles are often smuggled into countries like Niger, Ghana, and Benin, where they are either resold or re-registered using falsified papers.

INTERPOL describes motor vehicle crime as a key component of transnational organized crime, often linked to drug trafficking and arms smuggling.

The Nigeria Police Force, through its INTERPOL NCB Abuja unit, collaborates with its counterparts across borders using INTERPOL’s I-24/7 global police communications system. This enables real-time intelligence sharing among over 190 member countries.

In 2023, Nigerian authorities retrieved several government and private vehicles smuggled into the Benin Republic and Ghana, often linked to armed robbery or carjacking cases. Many such vehicles are government-owned and targeted for official assignments.

The Nigerian police urged Nigerians to register their vehicles on its digital platforms, such as the Stolen Vehicle Database (track.npf.gov.ng), and use the “NPF Rescue Me” App to aid law enforcement in case of emergencies or theft.

Vehicle registration and prompt reporting of theft significantly increase recovery chances, police said.

IGP commends officers, pledges enhanced global policing

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the professionalism and coordination demonstrated by the INTERPOL teams in Abuja, Accra, and Niamey.

He reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to expanding international cooperation in combating transnational crimes.

“The recovery of these vehicles is a testament to the growing synergy between the Nigeria Police Force and our international law enforcement partners,” Mr Egbetokun said.

He also appreciated the Nigerian High Commission in Accra for its role in facilitating the process.

