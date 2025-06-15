The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reiterated its commitment to protecting elderly residents from neglect and abuse, with renewed efforts aimed at addressing physical, emotional, financial, and health-related violations against older citizens.

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Adedolapo Fasawe, made this known in a statement to mark the 2025 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD).

Ms Fasawe noted that under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the administration has prioritised the welfare of older people through dedicated initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Initiative Medical Mission – Support for the Elderly.

She noted that the programme is tailored to enhance the quality of life of senior citizens by providing free access to medical screenings, treatment, and essential medications.

According to her, the Secretariat supported the maiden edition of the initiative, spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, which benefitted numerous elderly residents across the capital.

Observed annually on 15 June annually, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a United Nations-recognised event aimed at raising global attention to the often-silent abuse experienced by older persons.

This year’s theme, “Beyond Age”, challenges societal neglect and advocates for a more respectful, inclusive approach to ageing.

Rising prevalence

A 2024 report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that nearly one in six people aged 60 and above have experienced some form of abuse in community settings within the past year.

The report indicates that the situation is far worse in institutional environments such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where two in three staff members admitted to having perpetrated abuse.

The report highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the crisis, as increased isolation, economic pressure, and caregiving strain pushed rates of abuse even higher.

Such abuse, the WHO warned, can result in serious physical harm and lasting psychological trauma, with certain groups more at risk, particularly those with physical or cognitive impairments, poor mental health, low income, or a high level of dependence on others for care.

To address the growing problem, the WHO recommended measures such as caregiver support services, financial protection programmes for vulnerable older adults, and public awareness efforts to reduce stigma, encourage vigilance, and improve reporting systems.

Collected efforts

Ms Fasawe, while addressing stakeholders, urged residents, families, community leaders, and healthcare workers to recognise and report signs of elder abuse.

She said these may include unexplained bruises or injuries, sudden withdrawal or fearfulness, and unusual financial transactions, all of which may point to mistreatment.

She disclosed that the HSES intends to strengthen geriatric care services within the FCT health system.

Ms Fasawe said the plan includes training of frontline health workers to identify and respond to elder abuse, alongside strategic collaborations with religious and community leaders to foster dignity and respect for older people at the grassroots.

She also called on federal agencies, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, and international development partners to work with the FCTA to enact robust policies.

These, she said, should aim to reduce social exclusion, enhance mental health services, and establish reliable channels for reporting and responding to abuse cases.

