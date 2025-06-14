The Supreme Court has dismissed as “false and malicious” reports circulating on social media and some online platforms alleging that one of its justices visited Benin City in connection with a political case currently pending before it.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday by its Director of Press and Information, Festus Akande, the court clarified that the justice in question—identified in media reports as John Okoro—was in Benin City on Thursday, strictly to attend the funeral rites of the late mother of Hannibal Uwaifo, a senior lawyer and former President of the African Bar Association.

“The Honourable Justice formally sought and obtained permission from the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria before embarking on the trip,” he said.

Mr Akande emphasised that the visit was entirely private and for the sole purpose of condolence.

According to the court, aside from attending a funeral mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and briefly stopping at a service of songs, Mr Okoro returned to his hotel and did not participate in any political gathering or reception.

It described an image circulating online, which allegedly shows Mr Okoro engaging in political activities as misleading.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The image merely shows the justice returning alone to his hotel,” the statement noted, describing the allegations as “sensational” and “baseless.”

The Supreme Court warned that false reports aimed at impugning the integrity of judicial officers could erode public trust in the institution.

Mr Akande urged commentators, especially those in the legal and political spheres, to avoid spreading unverified narratives.

“We strongly urge members of the public to exercise responsibility and discretion when discussing judicial matters,” Mr Akande added.

The allegation

The clarification by the court follows a report published on Friday by Sahara Reporters, which claimed that Mr Okoro was seen on Thursday’s evening at Protea Hotel in Benin City, alongside the Edo State Attorney General, Samson Osagie.

According to the report, citing an unnamed source, Messrs Okoro and Osagie were allegedly on their way to meet Governor Monday Okpebholo to discuss the composition of the Supreme Court panel expected to hear the appeal challenging the governor’s electoral victory.

“Justice Okoro is lobbying to be on the Supreme Court panel to hear the case challenging Governor Okpebholo’s election,” the source was quoted as saying. “He is lobbying to be the chairman of the Supreme Court appeal panel.”

The source also claimed that their meeting was facilitated to establish direct contact with the governor.

A video accompanying the report appears to show the Justice in the hotel lobby, although the footage is inconclusive due to distance and image quality.

Prominent lawyer weighs in

Prominent human rights lawyer and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu, also commented on the matter in a post on his X handle.

“Shortly after 8pm last night, a senior, male JSC left Protea Hotel (near ShopRite in Benin) in the company of the Edo State Attorney-Gen. How so?!” Mr Odinkalu posted on Friday.

He referenced the appeal filed on 10 June by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Asue Ighodalo challenging the Court of Appeal’s judgment upholding Governor Okpebholo’s election.

Post election’s case

The PDP and its candidate, Mr Ighodalo, are challenging the outcome of the 21 September, 2024, Edo governorship election in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC candidate Governor Okpebholo winner with 291,667 votes against Mr Ighodalo’s 247,274.

The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, led by Wilfred Kpochi, dismissed the petition on 2 April.

He cited a lack of evidence to prove allegations of over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

On 29 May, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed that ruling, holding that the PDP failed to demonstrate any miscarriage of justice or provide sufficient polling unit-level evidence.

Mr Okpebholo welcomed the judgment and expressed confidence that his mandate would be upheld at the Supreme Court.

Denial

When contacted by Sahara Reporters, Mr Osagie denied ever meeting or knowing Mr Okoro.

“What you’re asking me is strange. To be honest, I don’t personally know any Justice Okoro. I am aware that there is a Supreme Court Justice named Okoro, but I do not have any personal relationship with him,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that any lobbying is underway regarding the panel composition for the Supreme Court appeal.

Mr Okoro initially acknowledged enquiries from the publication but reportedly stopped responding after receiving the video and being asked to comment on the alleged lobbying.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

