The Senate has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections for the vacant Senate seats in Edo Central and Anambra South.
The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, made the announcement during Tuesday’s plenary while officially declaring both seats vacant and emphasising the need for prompt electoral action.
“Those seats are declared vacant. I urge INEC to conduct elections in line with the Constitution to fill those vacancies,” Mr Akpabio said.
INEC had previously stated in January that it was waiting for an official request from the Senate before proceeding with the Anambra South bye-election.
The Anambra South Senatorial District has been without representation since July 2024, following the passing of its representative, Ifeanyi Ubah.
Similarly, the Edo Central Senatorial Seat became vacant after Monday Okpebholo was sworn in as Governor of Edo in November 2024.
.(NAN)
