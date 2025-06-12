President Bola Tinubu will address a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives today to mark the nation’s Democracy Day.

The session begins at noon and will be held in the House chamber.

On Wednesday, President Tinubu cancelled his plan to make a nationwide broadcast commemorating the anniversary of Democracy Day.

A statement by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) attributed the change to the president’s scheduled attendance of the joint session of the National Assembly.

The SGF’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, said President Tinubu would instead deliver his Democracy Day address directly from the federal legislature.

“Due to President Bola Tinubu’s scheduled attendance at the National Assembly Joint Session, the Presidential National Broadcast on 12 June has been cancelled. President Tinubu will deliver his address from the National Assembly,” the statement said.

The president last attended a joint session of the National Assembly on 18 December when he presented the 2025 budget to the lawmakers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates on the proceedings of the session. You can also follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and X.

11:51 a.m. : The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion for the senators to proceed to the House of Representatives for a Joint Session to receive President Bola Tinubu in celebration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

The motion was supported by the Minority Leader Abba Moro, and following this, Senate President Godswill Akpabio directed the senators to move to the House of Representatives for the joint session.

11:58 a.m. : The senators led by the senate president are moving into the House chamber for the joint session

12: 00 p.m. : The senators are taking their seats at the House chamber, while expecting the arrival of President Tinubu.

12: 05 : The president has arrived.

12:08 p.m : The lawmakers arise for the National Anthem to commence the joint session

12:08 : p.m. President Tinubu has taken his seat. The Senate President is chairing the joint session

12:10 p.m. : The senate president directed a House member, Gadji to lead the joint session in an Islamic prayer.

Hon. Gadji is already leading the praying, he’s praying for the president and the nation

12:12 p.m.: The senate president also directed senator Orji Kalu to lead the joint session in a Christian prayer.

Mr Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, is leading the prayer, praying for the president and the nation.

The Senate president is reading his welcome address.

12:13 p.m.: The senate president is welcoming the arrival of President Tinubu and members of his entourage including Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and others.

12:15 p.m. The senate president said the lawmakers are deeply happy to welcome the president to the National Assembly for the second time in the recent past.

12:15 p.m. : Mr Akpabio said the National Assembly praised President Tinubu for his commitment to the development of the country.

12:18 p.m.: The senate president is recounting the experience of Nigerians on June 12. He said Nigerians such as students and activities laid down their lives for the country for the actualisation of June 12 mandate.

12:19 p.m: Mr Akpabio lauded President Tinubu for speaking up during the June 12 saga, 32 years ago. He urged the government to pay tribute to all those who played pivotal roles in the quest to actualise the June 12 presidential election result.

The senate president commended President’s Tinubu’s economic policies such as the the removal of fuel subsidy. He also commended the president for proposing the Tax Reforms Bills.

The senate president commended President Tinubu for his boldness and belief in the future of Nigeria.

12:25 p.m.: The senate president said 206 bills in the Senate are awaiting first reading while 409 bills have advanced to second stages. He added that the Senate has passed 19 bills in two years.

12:25: p.m.: The senate president noted that a total of 844 bills were introduced in the Senate and that 28 petitions have been addressed by the Senate so far.

12: 28 p.m.: Mr Akpabio said democracy is not a gift, it must be protected. He urged Nigerians and the media to protect Nigeria’s democracy.

He also urged the federal government to construct a museum for the country’s democracy

12:30 p.m: The senate president concluded his speech. He has just invited President Tinubu to address the joint session.

12:32 p.m.: President Tinubu has started his state of the nation address. He greeted the senate president and the Speaker House of Representatives and other lawmakers.

12:33 p.m.: President Tinubu said since 1999, democracy has risen from the military rule, vowing that he would do everything to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy.

12:34 p.m.: President Tinubu appreciated his predecessor former President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising the June 12 as Nigeria’s democracy day and making Chief MKO Abiola and his running mate as the winner of the June 12 1993 election

12:35: President Tinubu said Nigerians should not forget others who fought for the June 12 aside from MKO Abiola. He mentioned Kudira Abiola and others who fought the struggle.

He also paid tribute to the heroes of June 12 struggle including Anthony Enahoro, Alfred Rewane, Abraham Adesanya, Ayo Adebanjo, Bagauda Kaltho and others.

12:38 p.m.: President Tinubu urged Nigerians for support his administration. He pledged to continue moving the country forward

12:38: President Tinubu commended the oversight functions of the National Assembly.

He said he’s not planning a one-party system in Nigeria. He said he has never attempted to alter any register of any political party with INEC.

12:40 p.m.: The president said he’ll be the last person to advocate for one-party system in the country.

12:44 p.m: He added that Nigeria will not become a one-party state during his administration. The president said at no time in the past, now or future would he hold a one-party system.

12:45 p.m.: President Tinubu, however, said the door of APC is open to all. He welcomed those who have defected to the APC in Delta and other places. The president also mocked the opposition parties for their differences and the crises in the parties.

12:46 p.m.: Some lawmakers rose up to chant “on your mandate we shall stand” solidarity song for the president but others shut them up by shouting “Order, Order.”

12:49: The president said the exchange rate is improving, inflation is easing gradually and that the prices of foods are going down and becoming affordable for Nigerians.

He added that Nigeria does not need to borrow money to pay salaries again.

The president also said his administration is ensuring Nigerians have access to better Western education through the students loan initiative.

12:52 p.m.: President Tinubu said his administration will empower 400,000 youth Nigerians in consu.er credit. He also said the government will provide tools for the youth to compete in the global economy.

12:50 a.m.: President Tinubu urged security agencies to embrace freedom of speech. He said, “some of the best advise a politician gets sometimes come from the opponents, if they think well though. No one should bear the brunt of injustice for writing or calling me names. Call me any names, I’m not here to make you happy and I’ll still call on democracy to defend your right to do so.”

12:58 p.m.: “We are creating a new environment in which industry and manufacturing can thrive. National security is the foundation of peace. We have intensified security operations. We are better at coordinating security and inter-agency cooperation. Our highways are safer now. We thank the women and men of the armed forces for ensuring the safety of citizens.”.

1:00 p.m.: Those alive that the president honoured are Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON), the journalist and journalism teacher; Kunle Ajibade (OON); Nosa Igiebor (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), Bayo Onanuga (CON), Ayo Obe (OON), Dare Babarinsa (CON), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON), Senator Shehu Sani (CON), Governor Uba Sani (CON), Barrister Femi Falana, SAN (CON), Prof. Shafideen Amuwo (CON), Barrister Luke Aghanenu (OON), Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON), Hon. Labaran Maku (OON), Dr. Tunji Alausa (CON), Mr Nick Dazang (OON), Hon Abdul Oroh (OON), Odia Ofeimun (CON), Seye Kehinde (OON), Barrister Felix Morka (CON) Barrister Ledum Mitee (CON), Hon. Olawale Osun (CON), Dr. Amos Akingba (CON), Prof. Segun Gbadegesin (CON), Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR), Dr. Kayode Shonoiki (CON), Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (CON), Prof. Bayo Williams (CON), Sen. Abu Ibrahim (CFR), and Sen. Ame Ebute (CFR).

Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu, a legendary journalist and publisher who remains true to his lifetime calling as he marks his 90th birthday tomorrow, June 13, was conferred the national honour of CON.

Posthumous national honours were also conferred on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow travellers, Saturday Dobee (OON), Nordu Eawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), Baribor Bera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON).

1: 10 p.m.: He said other names will be announced at the national council of states.

The president is decorating the presiding officers of the National Assembly with their national honours of GCON earlier announced .

1:12 p.m.: The president has finished decorating the presiding officers of their national honours.

1:13 p.m.: The president has concluded his speech. The lawmakers and others in the chamber stood up to chant solidarity song for the president

1: 15 p.m: The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has taken over the podium. He commended President Tinubu for the speech. The senate president ,thereafter, called on the House Speaker, Abbas Tajude for his vote of thanks.

1:17 p.m.: Speaker Tajudeen is speaking. He greeted the president and all members of his entourage including the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje.

Speaker Tajudeen said members of the National Assembly are honoured to have the president in their midst.

He recounted President Tinubu’s role in the NADECO struggle.

1:20 p.m: Speaker Tajudeen said so far the House under his leadership has received 2,263 bills..

He also noted that the House is working to reduce the circulation of illicit weapon in the country.

1:26 p.m.: The House Speaker recounted that Rep members donated half of their salaries to support the Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said President Tinubu has accomplished what the no president has done for the National Assembly.

The speaker said part of the House agenda is to ensure reserved seats for women at the National Assembly.

He said “Developing the solid mineral sector is essential for Nigeria’s economic diversification.”

1:31 p.m.: The Speaker has concluded his speech.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is now leading the joint session.

1:35 p.m: The four presiding officers of the National Assembly are having a photo session with President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

1:36 p.m.: President Tinubu bowed to the lawmakers and thereafter the senate president directed them to sing the national anthem, bringing the event to a close.

1:39 p.m.: The president is stepping out of the joint session and being led by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, the Deputy House Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, and other lawmakers.

1:43 p.m.: The senate president and the House speaker are calling the lawmakers to order because the joint session has become rowdy since the president stepped out.

1:48 p.m.: The joint session is still rowdy as the senate president and the House speaker struggle to call the lawmakers to order.

1:50 p.m.: The senate president appreciated the lawmakers for attending the joint session. He said at the first instance he was scared that the chmaber may not form a qorum but the lawmakers have sacrificed their time to attend the joint session.

1:53 p.m.: The senate president announced that the two chmabers of the National Assembly will resume plenary on the 24 June.

1:55 p.m.: The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion to adjourn the joint session and was seconded by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere.

The senate president put the motion to vote and majority of the lawmakers supported it through voice votes.

Mr Akpabio, thereafter adjourned the joint session.

1:56 p.m.: The senate president is walking out of the House chamber, marking the end of the joint session.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

