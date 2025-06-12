Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibok Ete-Ibas, said the proposed N1.48 trillion 2025 appropriation bill of the state has provisions for the return of the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other political officials.

Mr Ibas disclosed this on Wednesday while defending the state budget before an Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Rivers State Oversight, Punch newspaper reported.

Backgrounding

On 18 March, Mr Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state. He suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, and lawmakers for an initial period of six months.

The president cited the prolonged political crisis in the state caused by the political feud between Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara as the reason for his action. He appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired chief of naval staff, as the sole administrator for the state.

Mr Wike, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers state, has been battling with his successor, Mr Fubara, over the control of political power in the state.

To restore peace in the oil-rich state, Mr Fubara has met with Mr Wike.

Mr Fubara has also met with the President Tinubu, apparently to discuss the progress made in restoring peace in the state.

Mr Fubara is expected to return to office in September, except Mr Tinubu extends the emergency rule.

Budget

Mr Tinubu, after suspending the governor and the lawmakers, had transferred executive powers to the Federal Executive Council and the legislative powers to the National Assembly, which is why Mr Ibas presented the new budget to the federal lawmakers.

Speaking during the budget defence, Mr Ibas told the lawmakers that the bill accommodates provisions for the return of the suspended political office holders.

“In anticipation of the eventual return to constitutional order, the draft budget prudently retains provisions for the offices and functions of suspended political actors, some of whom have already drawn on allocated resources in the first quarter and are expected to resume their duties at the expiration of the emergency period.”

“Regrettably, some state officials withheld critical information required to ensure a more complete capture of those expenditures at the time of submission of the budget estimates.

“However, recognising the exigencies under the state of emergency and the need to ensure fiscal credibility, the budget framework integrates expenditure information made available before the submission of the budget proposal to ratify the first quarter expenditures in a lawful and transparent structure.

“This ensures alignment with statutory appropriation protocols while safeguarding the integrity of public finance management.”

Budget specifics

Mr Ibas embarked on a new budget of N1.48 trillion after the Supreme Court invalidated the former one signed into law by Mr Fubara for not getting the approval of the properly constituted Rivers House of Assembly.

The budget was forwarded to the National Assembly after its approval by the Federal Executive Council.

“We in Rivers State are most grateful for your commitment. Despite your tight schedules, you have shown unwavering resolve to fulfil your constitutional duties,” Mr Ibas told the lawmakers during the defence.

He said N324.50 billion is allocated for infrastructure and transportation projects; N55 billion to relocate and expand Rivers State University Teaching Hospital; N50 billion for zonal hospital upgrades; N38.85 billion for shoreline protection and erosion control; N30 billion for zonal secondary schools, and N5.75 billion for primary school rehabilitation.

Others are N2.5 billion for women’s economic empowerment and N3 billion for youth resource centres; N20 billion to recapitalise Rivers State Microfinance Bank for Medium and Small Scale Enterprises support, and N117 billion in pension, gratuities, and employee benefits.

In his remarks, the Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Rivers State oversight, Julius Ihonvbere, commended Mr Ibas for the detailed presentation and assured of the committee’s readiness to partner with the administrator in restoring peace and development to Rivers.

“We will scrutinise the budget. We will invite you to send your relevant officials for a proper defence of the budget. Inasmuch as we are committed to joining hands with you to get Rivers State back on track, we are not going to cut corners,” Mr Ihonvbere said,

Mr Ihonvbere commended Mr Ibas for accommodating key social welfare components, such as women’s empowerment and pensions for retirees, in the budget, describing them as necessary and people-centred interventions.

“These are areas that touch people’s lives, and we know the plight of their families. We appreciate you for making these bold commitments,” he added.

