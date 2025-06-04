Suspended Governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, visited President Bola Tinubu at his private residence in Lagos State, Nigeria’s South-west.
Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to President Tinubu, announced this in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday night.
Mr Fubara held a closed-door meeting with the president during the visit.
This is the first known meeting between Messrs Tinubu and Fubara since the latter’s suspension as Rivers governor in March.
It is unclear for now what the duo discussed during the closed-door meeting, but there are indications that the discussion may be connected to the political crises in Rivers State.
Political crises
On 18 March, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the South-southern state.
The president also suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all the House of Assembly members for an initial six months.
The emergency rule and suspension of the elected officials followed a political crisis in Rivers State triggered by a feud between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the minister of the FCT.
The feud initially split the assembly into two factions – 27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister and three to the now-suspended governor.
Mr Fubara’s visit to Mr Tinubu on Tuesday came barely 24 hours after Mr Wike said he would not be able to make peace with the suspended governor without the involvement of all key parties to the crisis.
During a media chat on Monday, the FCT minister also said he often shed tears each time he remembered how the suspended governor allegedly betrayed him.
