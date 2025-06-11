The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted nationwide thunderstorms and rain from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released Tuesday in Abuja envisaged early morning thunderstorms on Wednesday over parts of Taraba, Kaduna and Adamawa in the northern region.

It anticipated thunderstorms with rain over parts of Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe and Bauchi States later in the day.

According to it, early morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Benue, Kwara, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory

and Nasarawa States in the North-central region.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi and Plateau States.

” In the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected with chances of morning rain over parts of Ondo, Ekiti and Edo States.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over parts of Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers during the afternoon or evening hours,” it said

NiMet envisaged prospects of morning thunderstorms on Thursday over parts of Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa and Taraba in the northern region.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, Gombe and Bauchi States.

” In the North-central region, patches of clouds with sunshine intervals are expected with prospects of early morning thunderstorms to affect parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and Plateau States,” it said.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States in the southern region.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms with rain over most parts of Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States later in the day.

“On Friday, prospects of morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba in the northern region.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi States.

” In the North-central region, patches of clouds with sunshine intervals are expected with prospects of thunderstorms with rain over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara and Niger,” it said.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Benue and Kogi in the afternoon or evening.

According to it, a cloudy atmosphere is expected in the southern region with chances of morning rain over parts of Oyo, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms with rain over most parts of the region later in the day.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should take adequate precautions and ensure loose objects are fastened to avoid collision.

Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

“Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.

(NAN)

