After an electrifying football season that brought fans across Nigeria closer to elite leagues like the German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, and the Saudi Pro League, another football spectacle is on the horizon.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States from 15 June to 14 July (GMT+1 time), promises to be a landmark event in world football.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, StarTimes have confirmed they will be airing all the matches live across their sports channels.

With an expanded format featuring 32 teams from six confederations, the month-long tournament is expected to deliver drama, intensity, and star-studded matchups.

From Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to European champions Paris Saint-Germain, a resurgent Chelsea, and African giants Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns, the competition is set to thrill fans globally.

All matches will be available to Nigerian viewers through various sports channels, with extensive access offered across subscription packages.

Viewers across the various bouquets will have the chance to catch a glimpse of action at the FIFA Club World Cup where at least two Nigerian players will be on parade.

“We are proud to bring the excitement of the FIFA Club World Cup to Nigerian homes,” said Joshua Wang, CEO of StarTimes Nigeria. “This tournament represents the best of world football—club legends, international icons, and emerging talents, all competing for one of the sport’s most prestigious titles. For our subscribers, it’s more than just watching matches—it’s about being part of history.”

Teams will compete in eight groups of four during the round-robin group stage. The top two teams from each group advance to a knockout stage, beginning with the round of 16 and culminating in the grand finale at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The tournament will kick off with a blockbuster opener: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami facing African powerhouse Al Ahly of Egypt on Sunday, 15 June at 1 a.m.

With a record $1 billion prize pool and up to $125 million for the champions, the stakes are higher than ever.

“Even if fans won’t be in the United States, StarTimes is giving them front-row access to all the action,” said Eric Xiao, General Manager of StarTimes Nigeria. “From world-class commentary to HD viewing and in-depth studio analysis, we’re committed to delivering a complete viewing experience that matches the magnitude of this tournament.”

As the world gears up for kick-off, Nigerian viewers can anticipate a summer filled with goals, glory, and unforgettable moments.

