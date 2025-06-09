The federal government has launched an investigation into a viral video showing alleged neglect of accident victims at the Emergency Unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja.

The video, widely circulated on social media, captured victims of a road accident reportedly left unattended by hospital personnel after being brought in by a good Samaritan.

In the footage, the individual who transported the victims to the hospital alleged that staff refused to provide immediate medical care, with one reportedly citing a lack of gloves.

However, the video later shows some staff assisting one of the severely injured victims into the emergency ward, while other victims made their way in unaided.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing outrage and accusing tertiary hospitals of a pattern of medical negligence.

Investigations

In response to the public outcry, the hospital issued a statement on Sunday confirming that an internal investigation is underway.

The hospital’s spokesperson, Obadiah Gana, said preliminary findings showed that the emergency department had an adequate supply of gloves, resuscitation equipment, medications, trolleys, and wheelchairs at the time of the incident.

Mr Gana added that interactions with on-duty staff and other relevant stakeholders are ongoing.

He noted that the Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako has directed a full investigation of the incident which is ongoing.

“Findings of the investigation will be made available to the public,” he said.

He noted that the hospital management is committed to providing a full report of the investigation once it is completed.

Mr Gana reiterated the hospital’s commitment to transparency and patient care, noting that the facility operates an open-door policy and maintains multiple feedback channels, including telephone hotlines, QR codes, and email contacts prominently displayed throughout the hospital.

He also highlighted the hospital’s role as a referral centre for advanced procedures such as open-heart surgeries, kidney transplants, laser surgeries, and spinal interventions—services rarely available in public hospitals across the country.

“In addition to running a medical indigent fund to assist underprivileged patients with hospital bills, we have successfully treated numerous unconscious patients and safely returned them to their relatives with the help of our social workers,” he said.

“We apologise for any distress or discomfort caused and want to assure you that we take feedback seriously.”

Outrage

The video has triggered widespread reactions across social media, with users condemning the alleged inaction of hospital staff.

An X user, Gbemi Dennis, wrote:

“The case at FMC Jabi is a painful reminder that behind every news headline about accident fatalities in Nigeria lies a deeper, more sinister problem: one of medical negligence and administrative failure. Until this entrenched culture of indifference is uprooted, lives will continue to be lost not to injuries, but to inaction. Lives are at stake. And in emergency care, delay is deadly.”

Another X user, OloriOfOloris said “No gloves in FMC Jabi Accident and Emergency? As how?”

Medical negligence

FMC Jabi, considered one of the top medical facilities in the Nigerian capital has previously faced allegations of medical negligence.

In 2016, PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least three cases had been linked to suspected negligence at the facility.

The death of 29-year-old Sandra David in 2016, following complications from a gall bladder surgery at the FMC Abuja, eventually prompted an investigation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

