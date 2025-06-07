Governors from the South-east Nigeria have vowed to introduce policies that will foster inclusiveness and religious harmony in the country.

The governors, in their separate goodwill messages on Friday at the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice.

Muslims across Nigeria marked this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration on Friday across the country, including the South-east, a region with a high population of Christians.

‘Pursue peace, other noble virtues’

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State described Eid el Kabir festival as an important Islamic celebration that draws Muslims everywhere closer to Allah.

In a statement by his media aide Ferdinand Ekeoma, Mr Otti enjoined Muslims to see this year’s celebration as an opportunity to embrace noble virtues that can impact humanity positively.

“We must tenaciously uphold and continually pursue those causes that would at all times engender peace, unity and security, while ensuring that justice is done to all men, irrespective of their religion and ethnicity, as that is the foundation of Allah’s exemplary lifestyle on earth,” the governor said.

‘Show sacrifice beyond religious boundaries’

On his part, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State urged Muslims to use the occasion of Sallah celebration to imbibe virtues of sacrifice and devotion that transcend religious boundaries.

“The celebration reminds us of the virtues of sacrifice, devotion, and submission to divine will that transcend religious boundaries and speak to our common humanity,” Mr Soludo said in a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

The governor said Muslims in Anambra State have been making “valuable contributions” to the socio-economic development of the state.

“The peaceful co-existence of people of different faiths in our state remains a source of pride and a tribute to our shared values of tolerance, respect, and unity,” he stated.

‘Extend love, support, and compassion to less privileged’

Similarly, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, in a Facebook post on Friday, stressed that the celebration commemorates the values of faith in God, selflessness, empathy, and a deep sense of shared responsibility towards one another.

“Therefore, as we mark this solemn celebration, I urge us to reflect on its core lessons and extend love, support, and compassion to those around us, especially the less privileged,” Mr Mbah said.

The governor said Muslims were making contributions to the economic progress of the state.

“As a government, we will continue to promote and invest in policies and initiatives that foster inclusiveness, religious harmony, and equal opportunity for all,” he said.

‘Continue spreading values of Islam’

Also in a Facebook post on Friday, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State said the Sallah celebration emphasises the virtues of sacrifice, faith, compassion, and obedience to the will of Allah.

Mr Uzodinma urged Nigerian Muslims to use the occasion to unite in purpose and prayers for a more prosperous and harmonious nation.

“Your steadfast devotion and commitment to the values of Islam have contributed immensely to the moral and spiritual fabric of our society,” the governor said.

“I urge you to continue spreading the essence of Eid, particularly to the less privileged.”

‘Remain solitarily confined to Allah’s dictates’

Like others, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State stressed that Sallah celebration is a season characterised by deep reflection, sacrifice, gratitude, and renewed devotion to the values of peace, compassion, and unity.

In a statement by his spokesperson Monday Uzor, Mr Nwifuru called on Muslims to remain “solitarily confined to Allah’s dictates” during this celebration.

“Our administration remains committed to building a united, secure, and prosperous Ebonyi State, where people of all faiths can live in harmony and pursue their aspirations without fear or discrimination,” the governor said.

He urged all Muslims in Nigeria to continue to uphold the virtues of tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence that are essential for the unity and progress of the country.

