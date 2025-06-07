Combined security operatives have killed an armed hoodlum in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the hoodlum was killed on Thursday morning when the combined security operatives raided a camp belonging to a gang of criminals in the state.

The spokesperson said the camp, located in Agulu-ezechukwu Community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, was razed by the operatives during the operation.

He said the police conducted the operation in collaboration with the personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the State Security Service, the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps and vigilante members.

“The joint security force in the well-coordinated operation overran the criminal camp after a seven-hour gun duel with the armed hoodlums.

“Meanwhile, the operatives are still combing the area for possible arrest of other fleeing suspects because of a lot of fresh blood stains in the area,” he said.

A Toyota Sienna vehicle, an unregistered Mazda Hilux and a motorcycle were among the items recovered from the hoodlums, according to the police.

Others were household items, including pots, gallons, groceries, sleeping mattresses, mechanical tools, and clothes.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of persons have been killed or abducted and several others injured in some of such attacks in the region.

The latest incident occurred about the same day when gunmen invaded a vigilante facility and killed one operative in Anambra State.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

