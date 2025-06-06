Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has stirred fresh debate over his international future after posting — and quickly deleting — a cryptic message on Instagram that hinted he might be considering a possible retirement from the national team.

Following yet another frustrating outing with the Super Eagles against Russia, Boniface shared an emotional post on Friday expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country. The message read:

“Proud to play for my country and a dream for me also. Really enjoyed every moment — the good and the bad. Thanks a lot. Thank you all. I don hang boot.”

The phrase “I don hang boot” — Nigerian Pidgin for “I have retired” — instantly caught the attention of fans and media alike, fuelling speculation about the 24-year-old’s future with the Super Eagles.

However, in typical fashion, the Bayer Leverkusen striker — known for his playful presence on social media — deleted the post after it garnered over 20,000 reactions, leaving many wondering if it was a serious announcement or simply a light-hearted comment.

The ambiguity of the post has sparked heated discussions online, with some suggesting it was an emotional reaction to recent disappointments with the national team, while others suspect it may have been another one of Boniface’s trademark jokes.

Boniface is yet to score any goal for the Super Eagles after more than 10 appearances for the national team.

Possible club exit on the horizon

While his international future remains uncertain, Boniface’s club situation is also in the spotlight. Reports indicate that Bayer Leverkusen are open to selling the Nigerian forward this summer.

According to respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Bundesliga champions are prepared to entertain offers if the right proposal comes along. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Romano stated:

“Victor Boniface and Bayer Leverkusen could part ways this summer with a good proposal for both sides. After his move to Saudi Arabia collapsed in January, new options are now available on the market.”

Boniface had been close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr earlier this year, but the deal ultimately fell through.

Since then, several Premier League and Turkish clubs have reportedly expressed interest in securing his services.

Season in review

Boniface joined Die Werkself in 2023 from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

In the 2024/25 season, Boniface struggled with injuries, a development that limited him to just 19 league appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring eight goals and providing one assist.

As both his international and club futures hang in the balance, fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see what the next chapter holds for the talented Nigerian striker.

