Some ram traders in Lagos State have lamented the preference for cows over rams by Muslims for the 2025 Eid al-Kabir celebration.

The traders disclosed this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The traders told NAN that most people prefer to buy cows rather than rams because of the size and the fact that five families could buy and share for the celebration.

A ram trader, Ibrahim Hassan, at the Lawanson area of the state, said patronage has been decent, but with an interesting twist.

“The patronage this year is not bad, but I have noticed that people are buying more cows than rams. I believe the reason behind this shift is that cows are more economical and offer better value for money.

“When families or even groups of friends come together, they can share a cow and still fulfil the sacrifice. That way, instead of each person buying a ram for over N500,000, they split the cost.

“The cheapest cow you can get right now is around N800,000, while the cheapest ram starts at about N550,000. Prices also vary depending on the size and weight of the animal.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I have contacted my sources for more cows, but the market price has gone up since last week. It’s a volatile market, and prices can change quickly,” Mr Hassan said.

Also, Shakiru Gbadamosi, another ram seller at Lawanson, said he noticed that “people are weighing their options this Sallah, and they have been buying more of cows.”

“I was surprised to see some buyers turning to cows, and this trend has been on for weeks. Although many still prefer rams for Sallah because it’s about tradition and religious significance.

“The ram is the symbolic animal for the sacrifice, and that’s not something easily replaced.

“Prices have gone up this year, a decent ram now costs between N550,000 and N700,000, depending on the size and breed. But despite that, the demand remains steady.

“Some people have been buying younger rams because they are less expensive but still acceptable.

“The younger rams are sold for between N130,000 and N250,000,” Mr Gbadamosi said.

A buyer, Folajimi Aderibigbe, who confirmed the trend, said buying a cow seems like a better option.

“We are a family of eight, and instead of buying two small rams, we joined with my brother-in-law and bought a cow. It cost us N950,000, but we split it. Everyone still gets to perform their sacrifice and save money.

“Traditionally, rams are the preferred animal for Eid Kabir (Sallah). However, economic realities have changed things, and we must find a way to adapt,” he said.

In a related development, vegetable oil traders said they have observed increased patronage due to the Sallah celebration.

Linda Nwachukwu, a cooking oil trader at the Lawanson market, said the demand for cooking oil had increased because of preparations ahead of Sallah.

“The celebration usually increases the demand for groundnut oil. Consumers have been stocking up on oil since last week, especially now that there are a few days to Sallah.

“Cooking oil prices have risen, but it is cheaper than last December, a 25-litre container cost N110,000, a price that persisted until April 2025.

“A recent price adjustment, just three weeks ago, sets the current rates for groundnut oil at N78,000 for 25 litres, N35,000 for 10 litres, and ₦18,500 for five litres.

“This is unusual, groundnut oil prices normally surge in December and then decrease by January or February, but it stayed high for a long time,” she said.

Another trader, Imoleayo Fakunle, said she buys in larger jerrycans and sells in measured portions to customers who cannot afford bigger sizes.

“Not everyone can buy 25 litres or even afford the branded ones. So, as a vendor, what I do is buy in larger containers and sell in small portions.

“Groundnut oil is expensive, but it is essential. A lot of customers have been buying the measured portions, and they are always happy that they can save money.

“Despite rising prices, customers prioritise the essential ingredient for their celebrations,” she said.

Taraoluwa Alausa, a consumer at the Idi-Araba Market, said she had learned to prioritise when buying cooking oil since the increase in the price of groundnut oil.

“I purchase measured portions of oil specifically for frying and use a good-branded oil for general cooking.

“Lately, I have become more conscious about the type of oil I use. I want something natural and less processed. It’s a bit pricier, but I think it’s good for healthy living.

“However, for this celebration, there is going to be an exception because I will be frying with the measured portions I bought. This way, I can save more and even fry more,” Mrs Alausa said.

Eid-el-Kabir: Abeokuta residents lament high cost of ram

In a related development, residents of Abeokuta and its environs have lamented the high cost of ram, while opting for alternatives.

Some of them, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in separate interviews, noted that the exorbitant prices of sacrificial animals could make them seek alternatives.

Ganiyu Babalola, a civil servant, explained that he used to buy at least two rams to celebrate the festival with his parents and children.

Mr Babalola said the amount spent in 2024 to buy two rams is what he spent buying one this year.

”I remembered I bought the two rams for N250,000 each, but this year I got one for N470,000. Instead of buying two, I called my siblings and we contributed to buy a cow to support the ram I bought,” he said.

Akande Jimoh, a welder, said he has no plan to buy a ram this year, considering the cost implications.

”I can not afford to buy a ram this year. The price of a big ram ranges from N550,000 to N800,000. Where will I get such money?

“I have decided to take two of the goats I am rearing to celebrate the festival. My God will understand.

“I wish the government has the power to control the prices of these animals,” he said.

On her part, Bidemi Ahmed said, “Ram, whether big or small, is not affordable this year compared to 2024.

“Although my husband has bought one, I must say I’m not so happy with the choice he settled for, at the rate of N250,000.

“Gone are those days when they will be begging you to buy, but right now, when you turn your back, they won’t even call you back,” she said.

Abdulfatah Akanni, an Islamic scholar, described the situation as a challenging moment for Muslims.

“As Muslims, we have to be cautious. Let’s cut our coat according to the size of our clothes,” he said.

A check by NAN to Rounder and Lafenwa ram markets indicated that most people expressed displeasure over the costs of ram.

Yusuf Sanusi, a ram vendor, attributed the high cost of ram to transportation costs and other logistics.

Mr Sanusi explained that transporting the animals from the northern part of the country costs more than last year.

He also attributed the high cost to low supply and insecurity in some northern states.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

