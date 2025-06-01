The federal government says it is converting Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTC) to full-fledged Federal Technical Colleges (FTC) to overhaul technical education in the country.

The Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Idris Bugaje, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mr Bugaje said the reform was part of a broader strategy to reposition Nigeria’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector as a viable and attractive pathway for youth employment and economic development.

According to him, the transition will begin in September, marking the start of a new admission cycle that will exclude science-based enrollments.

He added that students already in the system would be allowed to complete their studies, but going forward, all new admissions would be strictly for technical education.

“That is a very smart, timely intervention. Before, there used to be federal technical colleges. Somebody came in and smuggled science into them.

”So, when students register, they prefer to enrol into the sciences, and the technical aspects are ignored.

“This measure is taking effect immediately, this coming September, when all admissions will be for technical education,” he said

Mr Bugaje said the president had approved the provision of infrastructure, more equipment, and more facilities to make technical education attractive..

According to him, most polytechnics admit students from general secondary schools due to the limited number of technical colleges.

He said there were only 129 technical colleges nationwide compared to over 15,000 conventional secondary schools.

“That is going to change. We expect state governments to follow suit by converting some conventional secondary schools into technical colleges.

”Technical colleges are the proper feeder institutions for polytechnics,” he said.

Beyond secondary education, Mr Bugaje explained that the government was also reviewing the status of higher institutions.

Citing China’s 2017 conversion of over 600 universities into polytechnics and skills training centres, Mr Bugaje proposed a similar approach to address the imbalance in the education system.

“There’s a troubling trend of polytechnics being converted into universities, which is repressive to the growth of technical education.

“However, if they must be converted, let them remain within the TVET family—as TVET universities.

“The minister has agreed to this, and with this policy shift, Nigeria is aiming for a renaissance in technical education that aligns with global best practices,” he said.

Mr Bugaje added that the policy shift would prepare the youth for employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation in a fast-evolving economy.

(NAN)

